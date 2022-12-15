Funeral Service

For

Janice Lavern Adderley, 59

a resident of #3 Samana Drive, Marathon Estates will be held at Grace Gospel Chapel, Grace Ave., Palmetto Village, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday December 17th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Lyall Bethell assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Solider Road, New Providence., The Bahamas.

Left to cherish all the wonderful memories are: Children: Nasia (Rashad) Rolle and Talisha Adderley (Deangelo), Khadijah Forbes; Grand-children: Ta’naz, Rashad Jr., and Raheem Rolle, Tah’raj and D’Naliyah Kerr; Fiancé: Deon Forbes; Sisters: Sharon and Anika Adderley, Dianne (Marv Sr) Johnson, Margaret Adderley, Marina (Terrance) Adderley-Arnett, and Lisa Williams. Brothers: Troy, Kirkwood, Sean Sr. (pre-deceased) and Charles Adderley Sr.; Aunts: Charity Armbrister, Pastor Agnes Glinton, Estella Pinder, and Leothia Adderley; Uncles: David, Alphonso, and Felix Adderley, Michael Pinder; Nieces: Tennielle, Tamia, Gyniah, Lateisha, Shavanda (pre-deceased), Sade, Jasmine, Krystal, Norissa, Clytrice, Ki’erah, and T’Shera; Nephews: Dario, Gerald Jr, Owen, Kirkwood Jr, Rashad, Sean Jr, Marv Jr, Rickeem, Terrance Jr, Diego, Charles Jr, Narada Jr, Atrayyu, and Mattaeo; Grandnieces: Shavanté, Skylah, Tori, Whitley, Grandnephews: Anfernee, Owen Jr, Callum and Lochlan; Cousins: Reginald & Florence Dean and Family, Andrew, Bridgette, Demarco Dean & Family, Judith & Ricardo Lightbourn & Family, Joseph & Family, Gloria Sweeting & Family, Erica and Cranston Russell & Family, Ernestine Miller & Family, France Adderley & Family, Stacy Bernard & Family, Arlington Brown & Family, Shantel Glinton & Family. Other Relatives, Special Friends and Friends Including: Terry & Family, Kiesha Delancy & Family, Dale Joseph & Family, Ed & Casilda McPhee & Family, Ellen, Kacey, TC (Baltimore) & Family, Deshae Hanchell & Delgano Ferguson & Family, Patty Smith & Family, Hendria & Family, Jaleel Lightbourn & The Knowles Family, Patricia Mortimer & Family, Merilyn Morrison & Family, Denise Lightbourne, Denisha Cooper & Family, Kingsley Pickering & Family, Toni Marshall (tomboy) & Family, Shelly Wells & Family, Nicole Johnson & Family, Ruthmae Brown &; Family, Donnalee Maycock, Sharon Cartwright & Family, Clement Chea & Family, Joey & Family, Jerry Knowles & Family, Jackie, Barbara & the Gardiner Family, Alvin Davis & Family, Velma & Kayvanna Stubbs & Family, Bridgette & Rosebud (Model Bakery) & Family, Shirley Kerr & Family, Martineka Johnson & Family, Lenora Dames & Family, Cecile Wilson & Family, Teresa Griffin & Family, The Government High School Class of 1980, Lincoln Bain & the members of the Coalition of Independence & Family, Pastor Lyall Bethel & The Grace Community Church Family. We, the bereaved family, humbly apologize for any names we may have missed out.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 15th December, 2022 – Friday 16th December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 17th December, 2022 at the church from 12:00 noon until service time.