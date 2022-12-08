Obituaries

Janice Lavern Adderley

Death Notice 

For

Janice Lavern Adderley, 59 

a resident of #3 Samana Drive, Marathon Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on the 26th November 2022 

She was Predecease by both of her Parents: Janet and Hezekiah Adderley,

 She is survived by her Children: Nasia Adderley-Rolle and Talisha Adderley; Grandchildren: Ta’naz, Rashad Jr., Raheem Rolle and Tah’raj and D’Naliyah Kerr; Fiancé: Deon Forbes; Son-in-law: Rashad Rolle Sr., Sisters: Sharon and Anika Adderley; Brothers: Troy and Kirkwood Adderley; Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date   

