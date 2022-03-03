Funeral Service for the late Janice Patricia Miller, 54 years of Benson Road, Dannottage Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Bishop Theophilus Rolle assisted by Rev’d Emily Demeritte. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Janice is survived by her two loving Sons: Akeem Jamaal Miller & Ervin Simeon Miller Jr.; Mother: Carolyn Carey; Brothers: James Audley II & Peter Carey; Sisters: Audrey Culmer & Michelle Carey; Sisters-in-law: Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Ingrid Carey & Ellamae Clarke; Brothers-in-law: Kenneth Culmer & Aldo Clarke; Uncles: Albert & John Carey; Aunts: Christine, Jackie & Margaret Carey; Nieces & Nephews: Jaimie (Colin) Humes, Jason (Phiona), James Andrew (Valonee), James Audley (Olivia) Carey III, Eucepia (Amanda) Percentie and Jacquia Johnson, Kent andKendra Culmer, Aisha (Robert) Bailey and Felicity (Joshua) Miller, Tara and Andrea Carey, and Aerian Clarke; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Aaron,Arianna & Alex Humes, Jason II, J’Vae & J’Van Carey, Ari & Eva Bailey, Robert Gomez, and Leonardo Percentie; Cousins: Sandra and James Carey; Mark, Charlene, Helena, James Kevin, Ian, Brian Carey, Geanette Carey, Carolyn Burkweiser, Lester, Claudette, Megan, William Albert Carey, Timbert, Fay, Linda, Mary, Yvonne, Renee, Norman, Paulette, John D, Christopher, Baldwin, Jackie, Cyril, Michael, Ivan, Sandra, Terrance, John Edgar, Charles, Michael, Leo Jr., Derek, Ricardo, Susan Newton, Barbara, Kathy and Latesha Carey, Betty Sweeting; Other relatives and friends including: Ervin Miller Sr. and Family, Aunt Gertrude Colebrooke and Family, Shirley Cartwright and Family, The Reverend Laish Boyd, Reverend Raymond & Mrs. Neilly, Emily Demeritte, Bishop Theophilus Rolle, Minister Glenys Hanna–Martin, Denton and Portia Cartwright, Anthony & Joy Kikivarkis and Family, Steven Williams, Miriam Hanna, Hasting Charlow, Betty Clarke, Betty Allen, Kendolyn Cartwright, Dr. Nicholas Fox and staff of the MediCenter, Ms. Donaldson, Fr. James and Mrs. Moultrie, Kim Gibson and the staff of Carey’s Department Store, Ruth Albury, Emily and Gerlyn Agundis, the Dannottage Estates Neighborhood Association, Stanley Adderley, Briceston Anderson and Family, Kim Sawyer, Seanealea Lewis, Ida Pratt, Paulette Mackey, Tiffany Simms, Portia Williams, Monique McKenzie, Cherely Kelly, Patrice Curry, Lynda Harts, Marion Attwood, Tonelle Cornish, Debra Smith, Gillian Bethel, the entire Staff of the Ministry of Social Services & Urban Development and others too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street on Friday March 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.