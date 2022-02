Janice Patricia Miller, aged 54, of Benson Road, Dannottage Estates, died at her residence on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022.

She is survived by her Sons: Akeem Jamal Miller and Ervin Simeon Miller Jr., Mother: CarolynCarey; Sisters: Michelle Carey and Audrey Culmer; Brothers: James, Peter, and Andrew Carey; Uncles: Albert and John Carey and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.