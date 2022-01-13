Janiya Elaine Farrington, age 19years, a resident of #23 South Beach, will be held at 11am, on Sunday January 16th, 2022, at the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads. Officiating will be Pastor Nikita Thompson assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Road.

Left to cherish Janiya’s memories are her Mother: Jill Shantell Johnson; Step-father: Kevin Pinder; Grandmother: Elaine Bastian-Johnson; Grandfather: Garfield Johnson; Sisters: Jalysia Johnson; Rocher Davis; and Denya Farrington; Brother: Justin Aaron Farrington; Aunts: Vanreay Bastian; Shovon Johnson; Marilyn, Madge and Prescola Farrington; Uncles: Floyd and Marvin Johnson; and David Farrington; Grand Aunts: Preola Rolle; Lorraine Bastian; Betty (Henry) Hinsey; Elizabeth (Larry) Turnquest; Geniece Bastian; Maria Storr; Teresita ‘Cetia’ Johnson; and Pamela Mullings; Grand Uncles: Wilfred Bastian; Cousins: Antonio Bosfield, Azariah and Alexiah Bastian, McQuiela Johnson, Mauricio, Anvinique, Mujah, Marvin Jr, Anvia and Angelica Johnson, Santangila, Sierra and Sammeka Moss, Ashton Johnson, Beulah Thomas, Laverne Sands, Pastor Keran Dames, Sandra, Stuart, Christopher, Wayne, Preantia, Alverston, Clayton, Antwan and Dr. Leviticus Rolle, Pastor Christopher (Sheena) Smith, Yvonne Ferguson, Harriet Marche, Duane, Gifford, Colin, Mark, and Sean Deveaux, Vernon, Kaylisa and Miranda Hinsey, Vanessa Smart, Kronoff Dean, Elvardo, Regan, Mikko, Solo and Pedro Turnquest, Larette Gibson, Bernard, Shekeva and Brian Ferguson, Giah Deveaux, Jalinka and Carson Gray, Samantha & Shavonne, Dario, Celine, and Shandia Farrington, Wayne Farrington, and numerous others; God parents: Glenn S. Ferguson, and Collette Brown; Special Friend: Ednal Hillhouse; Close Friends: Ashanti, Aaliyah and Dalton; C. V. Bethel Class of 2020; Ozier Bodie and family; Pastor Nikita Thompson, Paula Bain, The Good News Seventh-Day Adventist Church family; Other relatives & Friends: Pastor/Prophetess Patrice Smith (Apostle Dion) and family, Pastor Deborah Hamilton (Vincent) and family, Rev. Pauline Cox- Rolle, Maellen Newbold, Owen Moss, Shannon Albury, Charles Bastian, Asleine Alce, The McPhee family, The Ferguson Family, The South Beach Family, Dr. Kevin Moss, The Nurses and Doctors of Gynae Ward at Princess Margaret Hospital, and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday, from 12noon to 5pm.