Funeral Service for the late Jaquel Leticia Johnson affectionately called “Quelly” age 43 years, a resident of Sea Breeze Lane, will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Zoar International Ministries, Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Officiating will be Prophet Brankston Bowe, assisted by Prophetess Maria Bowe. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Predeceased by her father the Late Edward Johnson.

Quelly will be remembered by her Mother: Geraldine Johnson; Brother: Toriano Johnson ( Sherice); Three Sisters: Kenva Cooper, Petra Feaster, Akera Simms (Alvaro); Two Adopted Sisters: Charpella Rolle (Craig) and Gaynell Rolle; Aunts: Veronica, Lucy, Shelia, Lavetha, Kenva, Vicky, Coralee and Betty; Uncles: Alder and Hilton Brown; Nieces: Philesha, Maquai Tori, Chai, and Charnel; Nephews: Raymon, Christain, Tevin, Toriano Jr., Matthew and Rayvon; Grand Nephews: Caleb, Christain Jr.; Grand Niece: Jiori; Cousins Shelly, Cicely, Keith, Miguel, Mario, Kevin, Patrice, Dawn, Keva, Siobhian. Larry, Livingston, Jason, Tanya, Stephan, Lily, Vann, Shatika, Leslie, Nelly, Ron, Minkey, Iva, Tangy, Dre, Dejahai, Glenda, Sy, Shonnie, Oneshia, Inigo, Tatyana, Shamar, Lashye, Donico Jr., Qunicy Jr., Rasheik, Joshua, Shanae, Akeem, Shanad, Ericka and Bindy Pyfrom and Gidget Fegurson, Brenda, Kia, Franklyn, Frederico, Tracy, John, Timmy, Allison, Sterling, Simeon, Tika, Sire Jr. Felice, Judy, Dwight, Errol, Martin Sr., Errol Martin Jr., Kevin, Eva, Bastian, Hazel, Enith, Olive, Annamae, Qutel, Shenique and Sherell; Other Relatives and Friends: Pastor Brackston Bowe Sr., Prophetess Maria Bowe, Frederick Pearce, Lunnon and Denise Gibson and Family, Mavis Strachan Family, The Green Family, Leola Bullard Family, Deon Thurston and Family, Dario Smith and Family, Gary Darville and Family, Beryl Stuart and Family, Heastie Family, Charita Miller and Family, Samuel Smith and Family, Donnalee Johnson and Family, The Family of S.C. McPherson Class of 1997, Zoar International Ministries Family, The Orcha Family, Olive Dixon, Linda Pedican and Family, The Loyalist of Heavenly’s, Valarie Darville, The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Arlene Adderley and Family, The Eight Mile Rock Family, The Saunders Family, The Bahamas Department of Corrections, The Sea Breeze Lane Community, and many more loved ones too numerous to list.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30.m. and from 1:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.