Jay Coakley has rung the bell – twice!

After a year of fighting, Winston “Jay” Coakley, 15, has beaten desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSCRCT) – a rare, aggressive, mutated cancer normally found in the stomach, but that showed up on his upper-right thigh, which is even rarer. To celebrate the all-clear milestone, Jay rang the bell that marks a milestone in cancer treatment, not just once – but twice. Most patients are given the option of choosing between ringing the bell on the second floor or fourth floor of the treatment center where he received treatment. Jay refused to choose; he rang the bell on the second floor, then proceeded to walk back up to the fourth floor where he rang the bell again.

Jay finished chemotherapy on April 7. His scans a week later showed that he was all clear, said his mom, Tammy Coakley.

“I never cried so much in my life,” said Coakley.

“We were finished with chemo and radiation, but that did not mean anything. I got emotional because the doctors were happy and were able to remove Jay’s port as he was no longer at risk for infection,” she said.

Her teenage son had endured 18 rounds of chemotherapy and 11 weeks of radiation.

At his first two months’ checkup after he was given the all-clear, Jay continued to show signs of all-clear with no signs of the cancer or regrowth of the tumor.

“We’re looking good … we’re looking good,” said Coakley.

She said the tumor on his leg boded well for a better chance of her son’s survival.

“His prognosis looks good,” she said.

“He’s doing well and says his job is to annoy me.”

For the first year, Jay will have to return to the Orlando hospital every three months for checkups. If he remains clear, that will be followed by six months’ checkups for another year. And if all remains good, yearly checkups for the rest of his life.

Jay is currently not on any medication, but he and his mom will have to travel back to Orlando for treatments. They will have to remain in the United States for a week during each checkup.

The teen and his mom returned to The Bahamas at the end of May.

To look at Jay today, his mom said, people would never believe what he went through. She said the only thing visible is that he walks with a little limp, which has to do with the tumor removal and reconstruction. She said his legs are a little weak, and she has to tell him to stop running.

“He has had one fall – in the parking lot of Walmart, no less – because he wanted to see for himself if he could run.”

Other than that, she said his legs swell because the lymph nodes are gone, and when fluids drain, they have nowhere to go.

During his fight, Jay learned he would have lymphedema for the rest of his life. Lymphedema is swelling in various areas of the body that happens when something affects the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system collects excess fluid, proteins and toxins from cells and tissues, and returns them to the bloodstream. When the lymphatic system doesn’t work well, the body accumulates fluid and may begin to swell.

The swelling typically affects the arms and legs, but it can also affect other areas of the body.

Lymphedema symptoms may be mild, causing minor swelling and discomfort. Sometimes, however, lymphedema may cause significant swelling that can be painful and cause skin issues such as infections and wounds. There is no cure for lymphedema, but there are treatments to reduce lymphedema swelling and discomfort.

Jay wears compression socks and shorts to combat the problem, and can tell when the flap is a little swollen. When he’s sitting, he ensures he elevates his leg.

Coakley said she breathed a sigh of relief when the worst of her son’s medical challenges were over. But he still deals with some issues.

Jay experiences numbness in his leg, which she said is something he will probably battle with for a long time.

“Sometimes, he does not feel his leg, and that frustrates him.”

She also said his taste buds have changed completely.

“He loved bacon, now he doesn’t want it. He does not have an appetite for greasy foods at all. He always liked spice, and now his tolerance for spice has elevated; he will even eat a pepper. And he can taste the difference in water, and now only wants Dasani water.”

She loves that he got to participate in an amazing initiative.

While in Orlando, Jay was one of over 100 children to participate in “Runway To Hope 2023”, a gala that was held in May that raised money for children with pediatric cancer. His mom said he was outfitted in a Ralph Lauren outfit donated by Bloomingdale’s Orlando, which he got to choose and keep.

Fighting his medical battles meant Jay missed his entire ninth-grade year. Every time he tried to do online courses, a challenge arose. His mom said school was the least of their worries. But she said Jay is determined to catch up, starting with an American online program next month.

During his medical challenges, Jay had told his mother that he wanted to celebrate beating cancer by skydiving, but she said he has to attain his 18th birthday.

Coakley and Jay are currently on break on Long Island where he is doing one of the things he missed the most – going to the beach with his cousins.

Coakley, on the other hand, is happy to see her son return to “normalcy”, but at the same token is mindful that her son’s medical team warned her of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.

“I don’t think people realize the mental stress that even the parents go through. Sometimes, I hear a song and I start crying. It triggers me. They said it’s not done when you’re done. The memories are real. When you’re in it, you don’t realize you’re in survival mode.”

She said they have also warned her to watch out for PTSD in Jay which they said may not happen because he’s young.

“I don’t wish it on my worst enemy,” she said of their experience over the last year.

It was in April 2022 that Jay brought the lump on his upper-right thigh to his mom’s attention. At the time, the growth was not painful, but Coakley took her son to the doctor. It was initially diagnosed as fatty tissue.

Coakley opted for a second opinion in Florida, thinking they would have the growth removed. They had just begun their summer vacation, when their world was upended. It took almost four weeks for Jay’s cancer to be determined because it was so rare.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” said Coakley. “Always get a second opinion.”

As an American citizen, Jay was able to receive some government assistance for his treatment. Coakley tapped into foundations that can assist.

Coakley is also crowdfunding on GoFundMe to raise funds to assist with defraying the costs of bills associated with Jay’s care. It remains active as she now has to take into account the expense of traveling for their follow-up medical appointments.

“This is expensive, and we really need help to keep up with these appointments and to ensure we can continue to keep him healthy,” she said.