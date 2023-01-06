Funeral service for the late Jayson Kenneth Whitfield age 43 years of #11 Crows Ave, Garden Hills #2 will be held at The Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church Baillou Hill Road South on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kenny Deveaux assisted by other minsters of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

The memory of this precious gem will always be in the hearts of his Parents: Dr. Patrick Whitfield, Glenda Rolle (Eric Bain). Sons: Jaden and Jordan Whitfield; Brothers: Damion and Perez Whitfield; Sisters: Nakita Meadows, Natika, Sadia, Myra Whitfield; Aunts: Marilyn Rolle, Alice Johnson, Korahlee Carey, Beryl Rolle; Grandaunt: Ruth McKinney; Uncles: Ethan Rolle, Howard Carey; Godmother: Michelle, Morris (Simmons); Cousins: Monique (Foster) Tucker, Tareque Carey, Tomico (Shantena) Carey, Elwood (Gwendolyn) Rolle, Lesia Sands, Vaneria (Lynden) Gardiner), Venice (Andrew) McPhee, Erica (Elvardo) Perpall, Ellecia Barr, Megan Rolle, Tanique, Kennedy and Shan Carey, A. Howard Jr Carey. Charles, Keith, Karen, and Dr. Tamara Burke. Michael and Phillip Lundy, Keva Reid, Rosa McKinney, Silas Neil McKinney, Anthony and Daniel McKinney, Michelle (Peter Joseph), Lottie, Gregory Jr, Julian, (Gregory Rahming), Troy McNeil, Owen T. (Margaret) Rolle, Trevor Johnson, Errol McKinney, Victor McKinney. Dr. Mucomba Miller, Angelo Longley; God sisters: Adrianna McPhee, Chrisna Williams, Cecile Ramsey, Christan Bain, Anthonia Cooper, Anecia Seymour, Zekiya Rolle, God brothers: Michael, Matheaus Simmons , Jamaal Saunders, Ishmael Forbes; Other loving family and friends including: Adopted mother: Marzell Smith; Adopted brothers: Cedeno Smith, Cardinal Devival Smith; Adopted sisters: Vanessa, Karranda, De’Ondra and La’keva Smith, Elder Marva Farquharson, Merle Williams, Moreene Cooper, Ursula Rolle, Vivian (Patrick Barrett), Duvanna (Phillip Morris), Dorette (Ralph Rolle), Hycianth (Rudolph Sweeting), Eleanor (Clement Taylor). Catherine Weech, Leterean, Shanlean, Andrea, Lisa and Lloyd Bain. Theresa McPhee. Shirley Krezel, Lindamae Duncombe, Breath of Life SDA Church, The entire Landrail Point Family, The Garden Hills #3 family including: Janet Jaroy Cooper, Demetrius Kelly, Shervon Taylor, The McKinney Family.

No Public Viewing