‘Jazz’ could be back by the end of the month

For now, Bahamian professional baseball player with the Miami Marlins Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. is dealing with his recovery from a right turf toe injury one day at a time and is still on target for a return to action at the end of the month.

The Marlins’ all-star infielder turned center fielder has been engaging in run and catch drills on the field among other baseball activities. His injury will still require offseason surgery in order for him to fully recover, but for now, he is gradually increasing his workload toward a much anticipated return.

Chisholm, 25, suffered the injury when he slammed into the outfield wall in left center field, chasing down a fly ball, during a 6-5 loss by the Marlins to the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, about a month ago. He tried to make an inning-ending catch off a drive by Reds’ outfielder Henry Ramos in the eighth inning. Chisholm was initially ruled out for four to six weeks, setting up a return by the end of the month.

Chisholm started off slow this season but was starting to swing a hit bat at the time of his injury. He had three hits in his last eight at-bats including home runs in back-to-back games. Also, he had hit safely in five of his last six games. For the season, Chisholm slashed .229/.291/.403 with two doubles, one triple, seven homers, 16 RBIs (runs batted in) and 14 steals in 39 games.

Now in full recovery mode, the Bahamian is back to running, regular baseball activities, upper-body workouts and agility work, as reported by MLB.com. The center fielder is a little more than four weeks into his recovery timetable and appears to be inching his way forward.

A trio of players have started in center field for the Marlins since Chisholm’s departure, but the position is his once he returns.

For the season, the Marlins have a 38-31 win/loss record – good enough for second in the National League East Division of Major League Baseball (MLB). They trail the front-running Atlanta Braves (42-26) by four and a half games and are right in the mix for a playoff spot this season.

As for Chisholm, he missed more than half of the season a year ago with a stress fracture in his lower back and has already missed about half of the Marlins games this season.