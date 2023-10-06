‘Jazz’, Marlins eliminated from playoffs

Bahamian professional baseball player Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins had a tough two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, ending with them being swept after losing 7-1 on Wednesday night. They lost Game One, 4-1, and dropped the National League (NL) best-of-three wild card playoff series of Major League Baseball (MLB) two games to none.

Playing in Game Two of the series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Marlins needed to get a victory to prolong the series for a chance to play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. That didn’t happen as the Marlins offense couldn’t get going. They were unable to score until the top of the ninth inning.

“It is hard to tell you where the emotions are right now,” Chisholm told reporters after the game. “They are everywhere. We are happy with the job we did but still upset that we only made it this far. I hate losing, it is the number one thing that I hate. It hit me deeply. I feel like we set a standard, and we are a winning team. We won series against every team in the playoffs and we know what we can do. We are a great team.”

After going 0-for-4 in the first game on Tuesday night, Chisholm struggled again the second night as he finished 0-for-4 again to come up empty on eight tries in the mini series. Chisholm struck out twice on Wednesday, but none more pronounced than the one in the top of the ninth inning that ended his and the Marlins’ season.

The Phillies went up 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Phillies fans got even louder when second baseman Bryson Stott went to the plate with bases loaded. The 25-year-old lefty sent the ball over the right center field wall to put them up 7-0.

It is a disappointing end to the Marlins 2023 season.

The Bahamian ended the regular season just one home run shy of a 20-20 season. He batted .252 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs (runs batted in). He had 22 stolen bases, one short of his career high in that department, an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .462 for an on-base plus slugging percentage of .767.

Defensively, he started 92 of the 95 games he played in, in center field, and finished with 171 putouts, four assists, three errors and assisted in one double play. He finished with a fielding percentage of .983 in his first full year playing the center field position.

Once again, Chisholm struggled with injuries this season, spending three stints on the injured list. However, when healthy, he proved that he is one of the more electrifying players in the majors.

The Marlins were in the postseason for the second time in four years, following up on their appearance in the bubble in 2020, and just the fourth time in club history.