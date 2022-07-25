‘Jazz’ out for six more weeks with injured back

It looks like Bahamian professional baseball player with the Miami Marlins Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. will be out for an extended period. Chisholm’s injury is more serious than initially thought as the Marlins second baseman is set to miss an additional six weeks with a stress fracture in his back, according to reports on Friday.

SportsGrid’s Craig Mish broke the news on Twitter. Chisholm, 24, has not played any baseball in the month of July and even missed the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game, due to what was initially thought to be a right lower back strain. It is now being discovered that he has a stress fracture. Chisholm was named as a starter to the National League team for the all-star classic on July 19, but went on the injured list on June 29.

He experienced back tightness in late June and exited a game in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chisholm is having a phenomenal year for the Marlins, batting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs (runs batted in) and 39 runs scored. He is among the league leaders as second basemen in a number of offensive statistics and has been a pillar of stability defensively for the Marlins.

He also has 12 stolen bases. Chisholm has an on-base percentage (OBP) of .325 and an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .860.

Defensively, Chisholm has 93 putouts and 123 assists in 220 total chances this season. He has helped turn 21 double plays and has a fielding percentage of .982.

The Marlins sport a 45-50 win/loss record on the season and it looks like they will miss the playoffs for a second straight year. They could certainly use Chisholm’s offense and energy. They had a rough series against the Philadelphia Phillies just before the all-star break, losing all three games in that series. They scored just one run and gave up 16. Coming out of the break, they lost 8-0 to the Texas Rangers. The Marlins bounced back on Friday with an 8-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They lost on Saturday, then had a 6-5 win yesterday to take that series 2-1.

Chisholm is widely regarded as the Marlins’ best player and one of the game’s most exciting young talents. He is the first Bahamian to be selected to an all-star appearance in Major League Baseball.