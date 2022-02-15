JBLN Commissioner Jeff Albury passes away

One of the premier baseball leagues in the country, the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN), has lost an icon, as long-standing administrator and commissioner Jeff Albury passed away at his residence on Sunday. He was 74, having made it to his last birthday on February 7.

Albury is undoubtedly the most recognizable figure at JBLN, having given three decades of his life to the baseball league based in eastern New Providence at St. Andrew’s School. In fact, this year makes 30 years since he has been a member of the JBLN family, and he has spent time as a player, coach, umpire and a league administrator during that span.

Albury is certainly deserving of recognition by not just the sport he was associated with, but on a national level as well. He was instrumental in the development of thousands of young Bahamian men and women in baseball and softball over the last 30 years. After a couple of years’ disruption caused by the arrival of COVID-19, JBLN is set for its 33rd season of organized youth baseball. A girls softball component was added about a decade ago and, annually, there are about 500 young boys and girls competing in youth baseball and softball games out by the JBLN Field of Dreams Complex at St. Andrew’s.

The JBLN Board of Directors released a statement on Monday.

“Commissioner Jeff Albury was a man with such a big heart and an immense love for the children, especially the tee-ball members (4-6 years old),” the statement read. “It is with great sadness that we learnt of his passing. He will truly be missed on and around the field. We are saddened, but we are grateful for the years, the time and the commitment he gave to shaping generations in the game of baseball. It is our commitment to ensure that his legacy lives on in the hearts and lives of everyone past, present and those who will follow under the JBLN banner. He will never be forgotten. May his soul forever rest in peace. His was a life spent bringing joy and laughter to others – always loved and never forgotten. To the family of our dear servant, brother, mentor and friend, our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with you.”

JBLN President Jeff Walcott said he is lost for words, but can’t let this moment pass without saying something about his dear friend.

“Mr. Albury has always been a ‘Mr. Do It Right’ around the league. He was always present for the league and the kids and he will certainly be missed,” said Walcott. “He so loved the kids and always wanted to give back to the game. Tee-ball was where his heart was, and that is why the tee-ball field was named in his honor. He gave his life to baseball and he loved JBLN. He made it a point to make a contribution and he will be sorely missed. He would have wanted us to go on and provide that environment for any inspiring young baseball player out there, so we’re going to gather ourselves and allow this to set in and move forward with the start of the season like he would have wanted us to. We’ll go ahead and make the adjustments and carry on. Our priority is just to honor him and pay due respects and for what he has done.”

A month behind schedule for the 2022 season, due to rising cases in COVID-19 at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, JBLN will go ahead and open its doors this week. The 2022 regular season is set to start on Wednesday, and the first Saturday of the season will be February 19.

Board member Stephen “Bishop” Beneby, who serves as an umpire in the league, said not having Albury around will leave a void in the day-to-day running of the league. Albury was arguably the most visible person at the JBLN Field of Dreams Complex, making his presence there a staple in his daily routine during the baseball season.

“Losing him was a complete shock. We knew that he was sick but to us he was always full of life. He was the heartbeat of the JBLN family,” said Beneby. “He will be tremendously missed. Everything was in order with him; everything was already in place for the start of the season. The children will certainly miss him – they were his heart and soul and he associated with them. He knew all of the players by name – from tee-ball straight up. He would remember those who came home from school as well. Personally, I gained a lot of experience from him, just on how the league should be managed and maintained. He was just a tremendous human being – first-class, very caring and all about baseball. A lot of people will miss him.”

One of the board members who spent a lot of time communicating with Albury over the years, Jodell Roberts, was overcome with emotion when she received the news yesterday. She said she learnt so much about him from just sitting at his side over the years and spending time with him.

Roberts said although it will be difficult, Albury would have wanted us to carry on with the 2022 season and continue nurturing young men and women out by the JBLN Field of Dreams Complex.

Director of girls softball Shane Albury described Albury as a no-nonsense, straight shooter who loved the game of baseball. She added that although set in his ways, as some would say, Albury was certainly a man with a heart of gold and a father figure to many at JBLN.

“He was stubborn, or some would say, set in his ways, especially on matters that he held near to him, but he was extremely organized, a planner and without a doubt a top-notch commissioner,” said Shane Albury. “Many leagues throughout The Bahamas could have benefited from his organizational skills, interpretation of the rules and fairness to all involved. Behind the stern or seemingly blunt replies he would give on occasion, Jeff’s generosity to JBLN and the youth of our nation was beyond measure. His generosity went beyond his JBLN family, but to many in our various communities. He did his best to assist young men with gainful employment.

“With a heavy heart, I will truly miss our conversations near the concession stand as he sat in his coveted chair. We shared many moments discussing his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. On occasion, he would send a message with the words ‘All Rise’ – all Yankees fans would know the meaning of that. Hence, I now say ‘All Rise’ in your honor, Jeff Albury, as I salute you, a good and faithful servant. May your soul rest in eternal peace and rejoice in Heaven my ‘cousin’.”

The term ‘All Rise’ is in reference to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in Major League Baseball (MLB), particularly when he hits a home-run – a play on words with his last name. Albury was so passionate about JBLN, and baseball on the whole, that it was said that he died in a JBLN shirt and his Yankees pants.

Albury was the general manager at Island Wholesale for nearly 20 years – a position he held up until his demise.

At JBLN, he still functioned as the league commissioner, overseeing the draft, tryouts and player selections, and setting the league schedule among many other duties he performed this season. At the start of the 2020 regular season, the tee-ball field at JBLN was named in his honor as that is the division he held closest to his heart. Overall, there are seven divisions (age groups) at JBLN.

Albury is certainly worthy of legendary status among local sporting icons and heroes. His passion, drive and dedication, and his overall commitment to the Junior Baseball League of Nassau, was unmatched. JBLN, baseball and softball in the country, in general and, by extension, sports in The Bahamas, have all benefitted from Albury’s involvement.

Albury will surely be missed. May he rest in peace.