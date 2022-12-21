JCN selects Anthony Ferguson as Person of the Year for 2022

Every year for the last two decades, The Jones Communications Network has named a Person of the Year in its annual Civil Society Awards.

The JCN Person of the year 2022 is Anthony Ferguson, president of Colina Financial Advisors Limited (CFAL) and the director of the Carbon Management Limited.

The management of JCN chose Ferguson for his pioneering work as a wealth manager and investment specialist.

Making the announcement, Kim Jones, CEO of Jones Communications said, “Mr. Ferguson is at the forefront in outlining the Davis administration’s plan to take advantage of monetizing the lucrative assets of carbon credits for the benefit of the government and people of The Bahamas.

“He asserts that by the end of 2024, we would like The Bahamas to have the first listing of a natural asset company on the New York Stock Exchange.

“In addition, as a financial advisor, Mr. Ferguson has been responsible for raising the money of the preference shares and the equity of the shareholders in Nassau Cruise Port, which is estimated to cost $300 million.”

Ferguson is also non-resident ambassador of The Bahamas to New Zealand.

A date for the presentation of the award will be announced at a later date.