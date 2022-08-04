BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for Jean Audrey Hill age 95 years a resident of Sherwood Drive, who died on July 20, 2022, will be held on Saturday August 06, 2022 at 1:00p.m. St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Madeira Street, Palmdale. Cremation was held prior to service.

She is survived by one daughter: Nancy Swaby, one son: Brandon Hill; one grandson: Scott Richmond, two granddaughters: Amy and Ashley Swaby; one great-grandchild: Isabella Richmond; one sister: Yola Myers; one son-in-law; Christopher Richmond; one daughter-in-law: Eileen Hill and many other relatives and dear friends.

There will be No Viewing.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium.

Ernest and York Streets.