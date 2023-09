Death Notice

For

Jean Rony

A resident of Royal Palm, Off Market Street. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023

He is survived by his brother: John Jean-Charles, sister: Clotilde Jean-Charles; two nieces: Vanessa Jean-Charles and Q’nell Brennen along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.