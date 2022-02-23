A funeral service for Jefferson Ronald Albury, age 73 of Nassau, The Bahamas, will be held at Ebenezer Methodist Church, Epworth Hall, East Shirley Street, Nassau on Friday, 25th February, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Reverend Milton Lightbourne will officiate and interment will follow in Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, East Shirley Street, Nassau

Jeff dedicated his life to family, work and baseball. Outside of the office his time was spent at the JBLN fields serving as commissioner where he made it his mission to give back without any expectation of recognition.

He is survived by his wife Margo, son Christopher, Daughter-In-Law Cecelia, Grandson Carter and expected Grand Daughter on the way. As well as a host of other close relatives and friends including the JBLN, Island Wholesale, Purity Bakery/Snack Food Wholesale, Nassau Yacht Club, Palmdale Golf Club Family.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) – Royal Bank Of Canada Branch – 05745 Account No. 1328731 in memory of Mr. Jefferson Ronald Albury.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited, 19 Palmdale Avenue, Palmdale, on Thursday, 24th February, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.