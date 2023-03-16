Funeral service for Jefferson Rudolph Wildgoose age 76 years and a resident of #101 Coral Reef Estates Loop #2, formerly of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, will be on Friday, March 17th 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Fr. Russell and cremation will follow.

Left to honor and continue his legacy are his loyal and devoted wife of over 51 years: Iris Glenda; children: Jefferson Jr. & Tiffany Wildgoose, Jarrod Jermaine & Nikkiah Wildgoose, Daniel & Dr. Janell Carroll; grandchildren: Jayden, Jasmine and Noa Wildgoose, Timothy Martin, Joshua Shepherd; adopted mothers: Emily Ferguson, Sheila Forbes; adopted children: Ederson Carey Jr., Alece & Selvon Claridge, Monique & Panston Gibson, Jonn & Rebecca Shepherd, Andrew & Carolyn Major, Cherell Newbold, Dru Poitier, Marcita & Lucius Ranger; sisters: Eva Bartlett, Ernestine (Atwell) Gray, Catherine Bauld, Ceeney (Dr. Wisemore) Butcher; brothers: John Cedric Jr. (Charlene), Fred Sr., Kevin “Keith” (Nadine) and Vincent (Idena) Wildgoose; William, Ederson Sr., Lorenzo Sr. and Gavin Carey; nieces: Elouise Miller, Ernestine Bartlett, Psycie Rolle, Sheena Pratt, Pamela Culmer, Crista Russell; Keva, Michelle, Celeste, Shantae, Michelle, Rochelle, Tasha, Sherry, Fredericka, and Tiana Wildgoose; Shenika Jones, Gilda Joachim, Nettie Dean, Yolanda Andrews, Tina Bauld, Katie Forbes, Kendra and Kenceen Russell, Marsha Carey-Bain; nephews: Pastor John Cedric III, Oneil, Mark, Kevin Jr., Veshon, Donial and Fred Jr. Wildgoose; Pastor Dwight Rolle, Dion Clarke, Michael Gray, Boston Hannah, Lorenzo Jr. Carey, Tarano and Dwayne Deveaux; Christian, Christopher and Charlie Saunders; godchildren: Kirk Culmer, Carnell Pinder; numerous cousins including: Offspring of the Late Ted and James Bowleg, and Clarence and Archibauld Winter, including Hilton, Jeffery, Elvis, Alice, Iris, Inzolet, Raymond and Elouise, Tarsha, Linda, Romel, Coralee, Dexter, and Drew. Offspring of Dolly Bain, Eva Winter, and Urband Wildgoose. Offspring of the Late Albert and Marie Rolle. Ethel Charlton and family, the family of Amos and Barbara Pinder, Alice Hudson and family, Thelia Coakley and family. Chris and Cloe Newbold, Enda Rolle; other relatives and friends including: Perry Martin and family, Reggie Dean and family, Ralph Godet and family. Offspring of the late: Zaccehus and Ellen Hutcheson, Howard and Dora Bartlett, Elvin and Inez Smith, Kenneth and Hethlyn Major, Emmerline Carey-Johnson, Robert and Florence Scavella, Leroy and Lydia Scavella, George and Gladys Johnson, John and Mirnerva Hunt. Sherry Newbold and family, Larry Allen, Peggy Taylor, Linda Pinder. Desmond and Michelle Sands. Peter Carey. Andrea Taylor. Levi Wilson; friends: Rosalee Gibson, Brent & Susan Carroll, Carolie Grant, Edward and Beryl Poitier, Arimintha Newbold, Roland & Linda Johnson , Maud Adams, Hayward & Shirley Smith, Gloria Archer, Annis Hall, Frank & Melanie Bain, Italia and Mavis Richardson, Charlene Major-Harris, Susan Hanna, Alvin & Arnette Smith, Elva & Neil Lindsay, Dr. Odia Stubbs, Jane Lord , Lane & Karen Warren, Rodney & Clara Gray, Irene Ingraham, Michael & Philippa Smith, Dwayne & Sheriece Cooper, Clarence & Monique Colebrook and family, Gary & Naomi Cooper, Terrance Armbrister, Rev. & Mrs. Tyrone Wildgoose , Mr. & Mrs. Calvin Parker, Kirk & Laverne Culmer, Sandra Evans, Mary Capron, Peter & Ellamae Turnquest, Kenneisha Munnings, Sheila Francis, Shirley Knowles, Brandon & Velta Gibson.The staff at Bahamasair, the Freeport Container Port Ltd., the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Division of Research at Florida Atlantic University. The entire community of Grand Bahama, communities of Hatchet Bay, Gregory Town and Rock Sound, Eleuthera. St. Mark’s Methodist Church (Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera) and St. Paul’s Methodist Church (Freeport).

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queens Highway on Thursday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.