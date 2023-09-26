Funeral service for Jeffrey Bethel, 64 yrs., a resident of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, will be held at Evangelistic Temple, Collin Avenue, on Saturday, September, 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Keno Smith, assisted by Rev. Dave Cash. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Pre-Deceased By: Father: Wilfred Bethel; Son: Rashad Bethel; Brother: Charles Bethel;

Sister: Jacqueline Diane Stanislaus

He will be remembered and cherish forever in the hearts of his:

Children: Jeffery Bethel Jr., Janice Stuart, Evan Bethel

Daughter-In-Law: Shakria Bethel

Mother: Uraina Bethel

Grandchildren: Tanaya (Cedric) Taylor,Ta’shea, Terron, Jeffery III, Taliyah, Jayde and Jayla Bethel, Linaj, Dylin Stuart, Amethyst Johnson, Evan Jr. and Evanique Bethel

Great-Grandchild: Cedrinique and Tayvon Taylor

Brothers Including Spouses: Wilfred Adderley (Maureen), Allan (Melanie) Bethel, John Bethel, Mario (Romona) Bethel

Sisters Including Spouses: Cleary Jane (Bertram Sr.) Cooper, Angela (James) Smith, G, Cleopatra, Judith Bethel, Kayla Bethel.

Nephews including Spouses: Renaldo, Kamani Adderley, Trevor (Vanessa) Knowles, Bertram (Sherika) Cooper Jr., Dwayne (Lisa) Smith, Edson Nascimento, Allan (Nicole) Jr., Lane, Delano, Senario (Terry), Shamari Bethel, Jordan Petty.

Neices including Spouses: Theodora (Derrick) Randolph, Acquanetta Burrows, Jasmine Williams, Jaime, Tiana Smith, Prindeisha Carey, Erica (Clarence) Mcgowan, Natasha, Chelessia, Tenaj Bethel, Tamika Ford, Candia Gibson, Janae Petty, Deandra (Da’ron) Nottage, Alexandria Stanislaus, Andraneka (Giovanni) Ferguson, Greann (Mario)Lubin, Tierra, Tanzania Bethel,

Uncle: William Edgecombe,

22 Grand-Nephews; 17 Grand-Nieces; 14 Great-Grand Nephews & Nieces.

Numerous cousins Including: Gladys Deveaux, Paula Hamilton, Debbie Paul, Ann Rahming, Vanrae Santana, Rev. Neil (Katherine) Hamilton, Rosemary, Sterling, Hansel Moss, Bonso Rolle; William Jr., Rodney, Trisha, Lisa, Natasha, Joey Edgecombe.

Other Relatives and Friends: Enita Rolle, Cindy Adderley, Tangie Bethel, Monique Storr, Sonia Williams, Tanya Glinton & Family, Wendon Curtis, Terran Pinder, Mark Adderley, Buddy Deveaux & Family, Steve, Marcus & Dwight Miller & Family, The Ethon Road & Yellow Elder Gardens Crew, Plane Street, Pinewood Garden Family, The Cove Eleuthera Family, The Entire community Of The Bluff and Lower Bouge Eleuthera, Pastor Rex & Velty Carey, Pastor Clint Williams & Family, Rev. George Kelly, Presley Reckley, Don Pinder, Rev. Vaughan Cash & Family, The Pastoral Staff and The Entire Evangelistic Temple Church Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 1-6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church from 10:0 a.m. until service time.