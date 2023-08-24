Obituaries

DEATH NOTICE

For Jeffrey Bethel, 64 yrs., a resident of Eaton Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, died at his residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Urinia Bethel; 1 daughter: Janice Bethel; 2 sons: Jeffrey & Evan Bethel; numerous grandchildren; 5 sisters: Cleary Cooper, Cleopatra Bethel, Kayla & Judith Bethel & Angela Smith; 4 brothers: Wilfred Adderley, John, Mario & Allan Bethel; 1 uncle: William Edgecombe; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.

