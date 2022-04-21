FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Jeffrey Dean age 65 years of Pitt Road will be held on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Johns Native Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Carrington Pinder. Interment will follow at Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

He was predeceased by his father: Lionel Dean Sr., Mother: Hattie Dean Brothers: Lionel Jr. & Virgil Dean Sr., and Jermaine Taylor Sr.

Memories will forever be cherished by his:

Sons: Antonio, Milton Dean

Daughters: Felicia Thompson, Rochelle Dean, Lucretia Forbes

Son in Law: Richard Forbes Sr.

Daughter in Law: Candice Dean

Adopted Daughters: Tamika and Tamara Munroe, Petra and Patacia Smith

Adopted Son: Seyoum Deveaux

Siblings: Enid, Audrey, (Dale), Clayton (Melonie) Dean, Edwin (Joyce), Monique Sears and Vanessa (Curtis) Pinder

Aunts: Shirley Burrows, Etta Feaste, Glacie Dean, Ella Bain, Virgie Lightbourne, Virginia Adderley, Irene Burrows

Uncle: Patrick Bain

Grandchildren: Chesanique,Ominique Bethel, Raheem, Jaheem, Shantice Johnson,Chrishelle,Milton Jr, Miltonae and Timico Burrows, Emmanuuel, Tyonne, Kendesha,Dontayah,Makiyah,Llondyn,Kianna, Makayla,Tyquannie, Tyanne, Kia,Tristan,Charlisa

Great-grandchildren: Adner Jr, Anthony Jr, Jayniqua and Jaynique, Brenard, Achara, Antonio, Bryson, Alkavio, Jayanna

Nieces and Nephews: Sharon, Ulander, Samantha, Carrington(Vernita) , Virgil Jr., Aquario (Shakelia) and Cameron Dean, Ayla, Hattie, Kusum, Kananga, Claytisha, Brandy, Phillip, Clayton Jr., Clayvon, Toi, Lionel, Deon, Lorenzo Dean, Kaylissa( Dorion) Cleare, Valentina, Sabrina, Nicholas, Vivian(Raquel), Leon, Vivasvan, Jefferson(Gabriel) Huyler, Bichaino and Antonio Farrington, Monica, Iqullah, Tameko, Kennedy, Achintaro Thurston, Basil, Jackson and Erica Sears, Jermaine Jr, Jasmine, Janae, Janine(Riccaino), Angelo and Aaliyah Taylor, Savannah, Ashton, Willis and Gladstone Francis,

Grandnieces: Antoinez, Azariel, Trinity, Virkell, Lanay, Lauren, Carrinique, Cassidy, Serenity, Aaliyah, Alexandria, Basinae, Audrinique, Keiana, Ja’zara, Jaylah, Amasia, , Symphony, Azaria, Vaniqua, Vasinique,Vantasia, JaFarri, Gabrielle, Jermel

Grandnephews: Virgil, Virshawn, Cameron Jr., Shaquille and Aquario Jr, Kenroy Jr, Alexiou Jr, Lathario Jr, Calvin, Marco, Antonio Jr, Tristan, Demetrio, Shannon, Tevin, Te’shiloh, Kenton, Riccario Jr, Kiano, Jeremiah, Jaielle, Lorenzo, Breon, Nicholas Jr, Amasa Brown Jr, , Carmelo, Kevin, Angelus, Leon Jr, Leondre, Nathan, Jefferson Jr, Renaji, Shaquawn & Shaquille Huyler

Other relatives and friends including: Paul & Edwin Thurston and Family, Pitt Road Family,Christine Smith & Family, Joanne Thompson & Family, Debbie Symonette, J.P, June, Blondie, Benry,Stafford Rolle, The Baseroad Family, Tony Marshall & Family, Bridgette Burrows & Family, Franco & Achara Brown & Family, Mario Farrington & Family, Teiko, Raymond Bain & Family, Keith Lightbourne and Family, Adner Desir & Family, Jeffrey Bain & Family, Valentine Huyler & Family, The Basden Family, Stevie & Sean Basden,Rozina Bain & T.G. Glover Family, Andrew Edwards & Family, Charlene Reid & Family, Percy Roberts and Family, Hilltop Family, Super club Breezes Family,Jason, Torosha,Shae,Shantia,Christine,Kristen, T. A. Thompson Family, Brian Cambridge, The Berry Island Family, Sandy Point, Abaco Family, Chub Cay Family, Anthony Louis & Family, Kenwood Clarke & Family, Osun Clarke& Family,Nishka Jerome & Family,Sonovia Charlton & Family, Glen Evans & Family, Thomas Thompson & Family Allie Dean & Family, BPL Family, Linda Joseph and Family, Blanche, Donna and Jackie Sears & Family, Allie Dean & Family, Tamara Brown & Family, Blanche Basden,Brian Nabbie & Family, Dwight Bastian & Family, Marvin, Kenny and Remy Minnis& Family, Cheryl Hanna & Family, Tennille & Amasa Brown, Clarke Rolle, Michael Johnson & Family. Hon. Minister Alfred Sears, Franklyn Farrington & Family, Chris Nabbie & Family, Asunta Harris & Family, Mark Humes,

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.