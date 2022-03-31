Obituaries

Jeffrey Dean

DEATH NOTICE

Jeffrey Dean age 65 years of Pitt Road died at his residence on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Antonio Dean and Milton Dean; daughters: Rochelle Dean, Lacretia Forbes and Felicia Thompson; adopted daughters: Tamera and Tamra Munroe and Patica and Petra Smith; sisters: Enid Dean, Audrey Dean, Monique Sears and Vanessa Sears; brothers: Clayton Dean and Edwin Sears and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

