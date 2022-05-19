Obituaries

Jeffrey Delano Chandler

Jeffrey Delano Chandler, aged 66, of Ferguson Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, May 15th, 2022.

He is survived by his Sisters: Diane Thompson and Sophia Chandler; Brothers: Victor, Vernon, Ricardo, Francisco, and Valentine Chandler; Aunts: Shirley Clarke, Mardell Brathwaite, Judy St. John, Elizabeth Lockhart, Diedre Scavella, Zelia Bethell, and Melanie Thompson; Uncles: Lisle Clarke, Dennis Lockhart, Marvin Bethell, and Louis Dames; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

