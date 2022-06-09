Funeral service for the late Jeffrey Henry Coleby age 53 years of Fire trail road east will be held at Central Church of Nazarene, East street on Friday June 10th 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor John LaGuerre Assisted by Min. Ashton Bullard.

Cherished memories are held by his Mother: Shirley McQueen Father :( Predeceased) Henry Coleby. Sisters: Patsy Coleby, Mrs. Linda McQueen Thompson, Dellarese McQueen, Urshalla McQueen, Deaconess Tamara Greenslade, Mrs. Charmaine Ferguson, Leotha Coleby. Brothers: Michael Coleby, Devon Coleby, Keno Coleby, CPL 2995 Daniel Coleby. Adopted Brothers: Ricardo McQueen, Magoo McQueen. Aunts: Brenda lee Wells (Long Island), Paula McIntosh; Family. Uncles: Alton McQueen, Hubert McIntosh, Joseph Swain & Family, (North Andros) Jimmy Hamilton; Family, Aunt: Brenda lee Swain, Nieces: Judy Coleby, Cynthia Coleby, Shacunda Coleby McBride, Ashley Bullard, Quetell Coleby, Shameika Thompson, Shakeira Albury, Glenrose Burrows, Shandella Williams –McBride of Moores Island Abaco, Tamicka Coleby, ( Pinky) Paige , Ashaniah Coleby Rahming, Aliyah Coleby, Shaquller Greenslade, Normica Greenslade, Angel Sky Ferguson, Kiarra Coleby, Danayah Coleby, Michaela Coleby Morrison, Aliyah Coleby, Lashantae Harris, Johnell Coleby, Davonnah Coleby, Keyanah Coleby. Nephews: Elroy Moss, Emmanuel Coleby Cedric McQueen, George Thompson Jr, Desmond Coleby, Ashton Bullard, Norman Greenslade, Steven Cargill, Lavardo Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Lamont McQueen, Leroy Ferguson, Leched Ferguson, Elijah Ferguson, Mikelo Miller,Devon Coleby Jr, and Michael Coleby Jr, Davon Coleby, Trevino Burrows, Cordero Cargill, TameikoColeby, Leshawn Coleby, Numerous more nieces and grand Nieces including Grand Nephews.Sister In-law: Georgia Thompson Coleby, Brother In-laws, Mr. George Thompson, OrmondGreenslade Sr., Leroy Ferguson, Close Friend Ms. Ferguson Other Relatives and Friends , Brenda ,Tammy La-Rhoda (Law) Ms. Rose Fowler ,Lawrence Burrows, The Doctors Hospital West Bay StreetStaff, Princess Margaret Hospital and the Dialysis Team, Minister Sharon Butler , Dedrick ( Dede) ,Annie, Terrance,

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.