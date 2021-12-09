Jeffrey Jerome Johnson, age 56yrs a resident of #72 Palm Beach St, will be held at 11am on Thursday, 9th December 2021 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Reverend Father Roderick Bain assisted by Reverend Father Christopher Higgs. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by His Brother: Marvin Roy Johnson; Aunt: Susan Hunt; his loving God-mother: Patricia Thomas; Nieces: Secara, Aries, Kaliah, and Marva Johnson, Telanna and (Adrian) Newbold, Oranique Rolle, Tenae Brice; Nephews: Duran, Marvin, and Kipral Johnson, Giovano Bowe, Whitney Brice Jr, Kurt Stubbs Jr., Terrance Strachan Jr., Robert Cartwright; (8) Grand-nieces and (5) Grand-nephews; Special siblings: Karen Curtis, Rhonda (Terrance) Strachan, Marcia Moss, Kurt Stubbs, Gia Davis, Zoe Saunders; Childhood friends: Robert Munroe, Christopher Wright, Donald Miller, Lionel Rolle, Donald Deveaux Lenny, Gregory, and John Wilson; Other Relatives and Friends including: Mrs. Maxine Wright and Family, Daphane Davis and Family (Care Giver), Diana Johnson and family, Carol Moss and Family, Grace Douglas and Family; Whitney Brice Sr., St Barnabas Church Family, Romel Cargill, Sidney Cartwright and Family; Shirley Clarke and Family, The Munroe Family, The Rumcay community, Joi Strachan (Miami Fla.) Karen Bullard Jordan (James) (Miami Fla). Shirley Adderley and Family, The Wilson family, The Neely Family, Leafred Mackey Sr., Leafred Mackey Jr., Wellington Pinder and Family, Valentino Josey and Family, Christopher Gibson and Family, Sandra Cartwright, Elaine Simmons (Fla.),Kathy and Lisa Devaux and Family, Bianca Harvey Joseph and family, the Engerston community, and many others, too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Wednesday, from 12noon to 5pm.