Jennie Maria Fernander, aged 79, of Seabeach Estates, West Bay Street, died in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, April 21st, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Lowell A Fernander Sr.; Children: Marlene, Allister, Tieschka, Junann, Jennifer, Kayus, and Lowell Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.