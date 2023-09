Less than a minute

Jennifer Ingraham, 77 yrs., a resident of #24 Paul Cay, Venice Bay & formerly of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, died at PMH on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

She is survived by her husband: Charles Wesley Ingraham; 3 children: Charles Kevin Ingraham, Terrance Wesley Ingraham & Rosemary Diedre Ingraham; step daughter: Gail Kemp; 2 brothers, 4 sisters, numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.