DEATH NOTICE

Jeno Jeromie Hanna Jr age 16 years of Robinson Road and Washington Street  died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on January, 2nd, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Shindeka King; Father: Jeno Hanna Sr; Sisters: Donneka Miller, Jenna, Jaylynn and Jeanna Hanna; Brothers: Jeanno and Jayden Hanna; Grandmother: Cynnthia Hanna and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

