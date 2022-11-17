Funeral Service for the Late JEPTHAH CARLTON GARDINER age 56 years of #25 Bamboo Cay, Freeport will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Holiness Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Apostle Bishop Ricardo Grant DD, J.P., assisted by Minister Everette Stuart. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Shavanna Gardiner and La’Travia Gardiner; mother: Joanna Gardiner; brothers and sisters: Floyd, Linkwork and Gary Gardiner, Clarita Hall and Denise Gardiner; brother-in-law: Sidney Hall; sister-in-law: Rebecca Gardiner; uncles: Everette, Michael and Fritz Stuart, Cleophas Webb and Peter Carter; aunts: Sandra Gardiner, Rejoinia Martin, Apostle Rita Stuart, Madline Stuart, Sharrie Webb Mildred and Violet Stuart; nieces and nephews: Tisheena, Jamaal and B’Jorne Gardiner, Gabrielle and Gary Jr. Gardiner, Lamar, Matthew and Sarah Gardiner, Brandyn Simmons, Tamia Jones, Ayden and Layanna Hall, Raheem Ferguson and Britanny Kelly; grand nieces: Saniah Perpall and Malaya Gardiner; godchild: Kevin Lewis Jr.; cousins: Antwone and Tamara Gardiner, Julian, Cory and Theodore Nixon, Raslyn and Trevor Miller, Connie and Louis Missick, Allan Martin Jr., Nerissa and Jarrod Russell, Chouen, Italia, Javon Stuart, Lawanna Stuart, Anton, Roland, Ramon Webb, Rozina and Roleto Bain, Rachel Carter, Jason, Delarese and Tazwell Stuart, Catina and David Kelly, Misty, Monique, Jermaine and Mikhail Stuart, Megan and Toni Guarro, Kadeem Martin, Tammi Stuart, Deon, Shereece, Darrell and Darnard Stuart, Sonia Ashe and Shakera Ferguson, Robert Stuart, Preserita Stuart, Zelda Smith, Nishka Adderley, Shantae Cornish and Vernon Stuart; fishing buddies and good friends: Fritz Thompson, Vaughn Rolle, Sidney Hall, Geno Daniels, ‘Yardy’ Kevin Lewis, Norbath McIntosh, Troy, Marvin and Mark Johnson and Patrick McDonald and special friend: Patrice Duncombe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home Eight Mile Rock on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.