Funeral service for Jeremiah Gordon, 69 yrs., a resident of Eneas Street of Meadow Street & Poinciana Drive, will be held at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market & Vesey Streets, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Colyn Thompson, assisted by Deacon Peter Young & Pastor Stephen Brown. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spike3nard Roads.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Sonia Gordon nee Barnette; children: Cameron Kerr, Kenneth and Javarow Gordon & Heather Rolle; grandchildren: Kenneth Jr., Javarow Thompson, Javaria Rolle, Kiara Rolle; sisters: Patricia Bowe, Nurse Eva Gordon, Pandora Gordon, Eula Gordon, and Deborah Gordon Nonscent of West Palm Beach, Fl; brothers: PC 1034 Patrick Gordon and Franklyn Gordon; aunts: Vernice Gordon Nottage, Moneckabell Canter and Ruby Gordon; numerous nieces and nephews including: Ricardo and Gayle Bowe, Lawyer Ian and Tamara Cargill, Kay Munnings, Ava Cargill, Stephen and Indira Facey, Kevin and Mylika Sands, Dr. Anwar Hanna, Sgt. 3658 Lakiesha Gordon, Sean Gordon, Ashley and Larry, Lakiesha Simmons, Michelle Gordon, Shamone, Kenneth, Shamese, Tameka & Konica Rolle, Damien, Jerry, Gina, Kevin, Vasti, Alexander and Johnell Gordon; numerous grand nephews & nieces including: Rikki Bowe, Arryanna, Avry, Nikema, Shavonne, Samuel, Abagail, Johnathan, Tia and Ian Jr.; Larry Jr., Lorie, Jamie & Jamia, James III, Jerrinique, Ashby, Donitia, Shannise, Jianna, Adrian, Nicole, Dana, Giovianna Gordon; numerous great grand nieces & nephews including: Brandon, Chase, Sirrenia, Sarrah, Farrah & Dwight; Cousins: the Rahming family including, Dr. Ellison Rahming, Charles, Ettama, Ellamae, Marina, Annabell, Nathalie, Vernita, Genieva, Eloise, Lionel Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Rochelle Forbes, Sandra & Andrew Rolle, Erma Jones, Beverley Hepburn, Carolyn, Racquel Hepburn, Rodney & Derrick Hepburn, Fred & Angie Brown, Manassah Hepburn, Floyd, Randy and Vernon Thurston, Gelitha, James, Ruthmae, Orthnell, and Trevor, Phillip, Eddison, Deborah, Linda, Fiona, Terry, Keith, Eleanor, Ning, Henry Smith, Lilly Clarke, Rebecca Watson, Ben and Walrick Smith, Janet Lundy, Williamae and Mitch Bowleg, Melvin and Dell Lundy,

other relatives & friends including: Pastor Stephen Thompson, Rev. Colyn Thompson, Deacon Peter Young & the members of Transfiguration Baptist Church, Pastor Stephen Brown, the Cooper family, Jeffrey, Adrian, Michael “Boshing” & Alfred, Laverne Gardiner, Melvina Kemp, Beryl Dubncombe, Cynthia & Althea Poitier, the Farrington family, the Johnson family, Freda Holbert & family, the Munnings family, Rosemand Cartwright, the Hutchinson family, Albert, Jamie, Maurice, Fr. Whitfield Hutchinson, Andrea Pinder & Nellie Strachan, the Marshall family, the Elliot family, Robbie Coakley & family, Mr. Kerby Oliver & family, the Armbrister family, the Neely family, the Seymour family, the Thurston family, Fanny, Mary Eula, LaGenice Gibson, Mary Wilson, Paul Hanna, Rona Gibson, the entire Eneas Street family, Sylvia Oville, Charlene Rahming, Louise Hanna, Debbie Aranah, Agnes Johnson, Gail Conliffe, Andrea Hepburn, Brendalee Barr, Ernestine & Henry Colebrooke, Marva Lewis, Ranee Johnson, Linda Lewis, Lynn Sands, Kevin Lewis, Kirk Lewis, Branson, Winda Rolle, the entire Christie Park & Robinson Base Road Crew, Patrick Adderley, Anthony Adderley, Walter, Dave, Pennerman, Byron, Hadda, Edgar, Fergie, Watson, Joy, Steve, Kim, Ken, Kendal, Alphonso Mason, Donna Morris, Theresa Smith of Fl., Herin Bain, Franklyn (Lil Duce) Saunders, Sammy Mackey, Tyrone Tucker, Thomas Forbes, Brian Cartwright, Cedric Mackey. Sidney Farrington, John Elliot, Idena Flowers & family, the Taylor family, Lighthouse Club, Ms. Bethel & the staff of Demeritte’s Funeral Home & the entire Bain Town community.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.