Funeral Service for the late Jeremiah Neymour age 100 years of Queens Highway, Gregory Town Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Time Tabernacle Church Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Carl Pinder assisted by: other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Southern View Cemetery Gregory Town, Eleuthera The Bahamas.

He was predeceased by his: siblings: Hezekiah, Peter, Mable, Tina, Annie-Tezel, Anna & Mary Neymour;

Left to cherish his memories are His wife: Yvonne Neymour Children: Derek (Marilyn) Neymour, Katie McPhee & Rev. Marguerite Cash; adopted children: Gregory Thompson & Nisha Gray; Sister in Law: Alberta Green; Grandchildren: Raymond & Nakita Andrews, Rakeisha Ching, Vernal Ching, WPC Raven Andrews, Dayna Lewis, Omar Neymour, Police Inspector 50 Edward Neymour, Kevin Neymour, Richard Dean, Jer- ry & Avril McPhee, Valarie Joseph, Karen McPhee, Yvonne Woodside, Yoshabell Hall, Delano, Jennifer & Derek Neymour Jr., Randy & Dravante Neymour, Christine & Rico Jones, Ashanta Staurt, Lashanda & Kev- in Stewart, Tiffany, Tammy & Annamae Neymour, Dijon, Tirell & Emerson McPhee; Great Grandchildren: Rayquan, Rayvar & Karsyn Andrews, Tahj Miller & Brayden Ching, Avery, Jerry Jr., & Ariel McPhee, Jervontae & Jervonia Sands, Kyle Hall, Akeem Joseph, Justina Smith, Precious & Aria Mcphee, Joel & Joey Missick, Nathaniel Thurston & Anthony Laing, Kevin Jr., Jonathan, Dontae, Savanna, Andrea, Randy Jr., Devonique, Tamika Mackey, Karran McPhee, Rossman, Rosie, Princess, Valentino, Rosstinique, Jarvis, Ashanti, Kavonna, Davery & Naveah Joseph, Zaniah, Khamari, Jae’len, Gabriel, An- drenique, Brielle, Edward Jr., Ominique, Chesternique, Shaunte, Shanario, Aniyah, Omar Jr., Chester, Krystlin & Rysha Neymour, Deina Rolle, Asia Staurt & Olicia Cayard; Nephews: Edward & Alexander McPhee, Mark & Jacob Curtis, Leo & Nathaniel Adderley, Johnny Moxey, Wayde McPhee, Jerome Moxey, Leroy Minnis, Partrick Robinson, James Thompson, Perez Forbes, Bishop Gregory Minnis, Derren & Andy and others; Nieces: Denise Fowler, Erma, Elva & Anastacia Adderley, Irene McQueen, Jacqueline McPhee, Kizzie McPhee, Margaret Sands, Deloris & Angelica Neymour, Donna Robinson, Bernadette Trottman, Eleanor Whylly, Barbara Thompson, Judy & Debbie and others; God Children: Roger Davis & Thalia Gentle; Numerous Great –Great Grandchildren, great Neices and Grand Nephews including: Keno & Edni- sha Mcphee, Bernetta & Edrica McPhee, Edward McPhee Jr., Sheba, Rebecca, Arlene & Gordon Mackey, Linda Sands, Tiffany & Lynden Wright, Latonia Baker, Romika Rolle, Rodari Mackey, Jannique, Jayniqua & Anthony Jones, Ambrosine & George Martin, Sherice & Cheryl Sands, Shannon Mackey, Monique Brown, Rochelle Delancy, D’Shanti, Da’niyah, Da’neisha & Stephen Fowler, Henrica, Henrese & Hendira McPhee, Wellington Bethel, Dianna, Shelisa, Bobby & Philip Brice, Tommy Smith, Markeva & Makayla Curtis Other Relatives & Friends Including: Mary Johnson & Family, Sylvanus Petty MP & Family, Nikel Sy- monette & Family, Rodney Greene & Family, The Social Services Dept., The British Legion Association, Jacklyn Davis & Family, Marvin Bain, The Gregory Town & The Hatchet Bay Communities, The Doctors and Nurses of Gregory Town Eleuthera, Berly Bastian & Family, Fairdawn & Neville Neely, Michael John- son & Family, Harvest Time Tabernacle Church Family, Rachael & Christopher Knowles & Family, Marilyn McKenzie & Family, Anna Smith & Family, Iona Minnis & Family, Nurse Scavella & Family, Audrey Pinder & Family, Rosie Curry, Melrose Butterfield, Ruth Morgan, Rosemary Mackey, Mr. & Mrs. Edgar White of James Cistern Eleuthera, Monsignor John Johnson and the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church Family, The Behring Point Family, The Neymour Clan and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematory Limited Eleuthera Bahamas on Friday from 10:00 am- 5:00pm and again at Harvest Time Tabernacle Church Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, The Bahamas. 9:00am until service time