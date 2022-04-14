Jermaine O’Kel “Jay” Smith Jr.,

24 yrs., a resident of Skyview Close, Blue Hill Road South, will be held at Deliverance Tabernacle, Sea Link Ave., South Beach, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Mark Knowles, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

His loving and found memories will forever linger in the hearts of his:

Parents: Portia Newbold and Jermaine Smith

Grandparents: Pandora Joseph and Dotlean Newbold, David Williams (Gwendolyn Smith) & Benjamin Smith (Junita)

Siblings: Delvon Newbold (Shawneca), Elmore Rolle, Jasmine Smith & Donika Newbold

Nephews: Jayden Johnson, Josiah & Matteo Newbold

Stepmom: Qutell Smith

Step Siblings: Ronetta, Laron, Coco & Devasho

Aunts: Charise Joseph, Patricia Williams, Latera Newbold, Malinda, Julya, Erica, Tenishka, Geneva & Michelle Williams

Uncles: Jamaal Joseph Sr., Willis Miller, Pedro (Kesha) Newbold, Shawn Dawkins, Collin Rolle, Dave & Jameison Williams, Willis (Karen)

Grand Aunts: Portia Rahming, Princess Newbold, Grace Hepburn, Shirleymae & Barbara Taylor, Stacey Gibson Clarke

Grand Uncles: Trevor & Glenroy Taylor, Maxcwell Newbold, Osbourne Sweeting & Dennis Rahming

Great Grand Aunts: Myrtle Gardiner, Vernita Davis, Joyclen Owen & Rosita Taylor

Great Grand Uncles: Paul & Cecil Taylor, Thomas Holbert

Cousins: Tanisha, Joenicka, Leondra, Caleb, Aron, Jamal Joseph Jr., Kayden Jules, Kh’mayan Thompson, Dekera & DeCarlo Rahming, Tristia Aranah, Darren, Rickesh, Bria, Anthony & Antanae Taylor, Brandon Dean, Willenicia, Willicia, Pedronique, Pedro Jr., Donetha (Barry) Sturrup, Shanton, Shamon, Shatavia, Roland (decease), Michael (Janet) Wright, Mario (Angel) Wright, Linda, Lisa, Sonya, Anastasia, Shavonne, Merquest, Shakria (Kendal) Babbs, Lashonda & Delandra Stubbs

Numerous relatives & Friends including: The Management & Staff of Superwash, Theresa Hepburn & family, Phillip Jules & family, Ruby Bullard, Rochelle Morley, Dora Rahming, Lavander Feaster, Bishop Mark Knowles & the Deliverance Tabernacle Church family, South Beach community & a host of other relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. untl service time.