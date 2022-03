Jermaine Okel Smith Jr., 24 yrs., a resident of Skyview Close, Blue Hill Road South, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Portia Newbold; father: Jermaine Smith Sr.; 2 brothers: Delvon Newbold & Elmore Rolle; 2 sisters: Jasmaine Smith & Donika Newbold; 2 grandmothers: Pandora Joseph & Dotlean Newbold; 2 grandfathers: Benjamin Smith & David Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.