Private Funeral Service for the late Jerome Kendal Nottage aged 58 of East Street North will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 29th April, 2023. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish his memories are his Children: Kentia, Hannah, and Kendal Jr., Nottage; Siblings: Anthony, Pete (Sheena) and Rico Nottage; Nieces: Gina Nottage, Lotoya Higgs, Elichimae and Alexis Darville, Keziah, Natasha, and Dinah Nottage; Nephew: Anthony Nottage Jr.; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Gino and Paige Gilbert, Lavante and Ladante Deveaux, T’khya and T’kari Bain, Heru Beneby and Jase Rolle; Sister-in-law: Agatha Nottage; Cousins: Elichiamae Roberts, Lorraine Evans, Joyce Seymour, Jasmin, Edney, Dwayne, and Douglas Joseph, Adam, Ishmel and Ellis McSweeney, Tiffany Lundy, Tameka Grant, Melvin, Georgie, Sammie, and Kingley Johnson, Kevin, Gregory, Ovando, Darron, Chester Mortimer, Cecil, Nelson, and Dennis White, Johnny, Barry, Lynden, Patricia, Judy, Linda, Ann, and Melda Johnson, Delbert Rolle, Van and Arthur Johnson Jr., Judy Rolle, Maryann and Peggy Rolle, Wendy Ambrose, Shirley Petty, Breda Johnson, Donna Mortimer, Barbra, Deidre Roker, Delsie White, Stacy Humes, Candy and Brian Bethel, Dwynette Smith. Brent Roberts. Pet Major. Lydia, Cynthia, Maysie, Gretha and Sonia Johnson, and Florie Greene; Other Relatives and Close Friends: Dr. Charles Diggiss, members of the Diggiss Family especially Charlene (McPhee) and Michael, also to the employer The MedNet Group and the assistance of Ms. Anja Dillet and Ms. Samantha Fox, Tina Johnson-Patton, Juliet Turner, Shanta Maurice and Latoya Roxbury; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 28th April, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.