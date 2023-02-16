Graveside Funeral Service for Jerome Wilber Ferguson age 61 years and a resident of Freeport and formerly of Nassau, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 18, February 2023 at The Freetown Public Cemetery Freetown Town, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Carlton J. Stuart.

He is predeceased by his parents: Nurse Laura and Wilber Ferguson; sister: Minister Brenda Gibson.

Precious memories will forever linger in the heart of his brother: Roger Ferguson; sisters: Angela king, Sabrina Knowles, Nurse Michelle Johnson, Nurse Charlene Burrows, Caroleco Paul, Georgio Ferguson, Veronica Young; sister-in-law: Janet Ferguson; brothers-in-law: Quincy Johnson, Emmanuel Paul; aunts: Romilda Sturrup, Emily Rahming, Justina Rolle, Albertha McPhee, Minister Genesta, Thelma, Mary and Albertha Stuart; uncles: Christopher, Wendell, Bishop Carlton, and Godfrey Stuart, Edmund Rahming, Randolph Rolle and Carlton McPhee; grandaunts: Florence Mingo and family of Tarpum Bay Eleuthera. Mary Ingraham and family; nieces and nephews: Anna and Jeremy Lewis SGT 2751. Elvardo, Shanka, Valvin and Brandon Gibson. Devon, Aniska and DeAngelo King, Aletha Wilson, Chilea, and Chilico Knowles, Roger Ferguson, Jr. Quinn, Christiana and Taranique Johnson, Shakeitra, Felicia and Keith Burrows Jr. Carnron and Romeka Newbold, Gevargo and Niekara Brooks, Robert Jasime, Guylo Lambort, Robert, Larmont, Anthony and Clement Ferguson; grand nieces and nephews: Elevado jr., Elvirinique Gibson, D`ejanea King, Keffier Strachan, Antonise Forbes, Anson Johnson Jr., Vidalia Fernander, Ryan Knowles, Azario Thompson, T`aysia Johnson, Roshea Forbes and Kshawn Ingraham; cousins: Joyce Duncombe, Gardina Saunders, Thomas Sturrup, Jennie Miller, and the Descendants of Remilda Sturrup, Bishop Garth Fynes, Lillith Burrows, Minister Alfreda McPhee, Bishop Roy Burrows, and the Descendants of Mildred Burrows, Cecila Stuart, Cornell Stuart, Christine Gomez, Angela Bailey, Andrew Stuart, Dr. Abigail Ramtuller, Mirium Stuart, Edlyn, Edmund, Lisa Rahming, Shana MaCartney, Aniska Rolle, Jeremy and Fabian Stuart, Keffiann Ferguson, Leotha Rahming, Havita Knowles, Rovonna Stuart, Alfred Stuart Jr., Rev. Kirk Stuart, Arnette Stuart, Berthia Knowles, Carlton Jr., Garisson and Kendra Stuart, Quitell Deveaux, Randolph Jr, and Janell Rolle, Shenique Colebrooke, Carlton McPhee Jr, Thomas Beckwith, Anthony, Robert Jr, Lamont and Clement Ferguson, Rejouner Wilson, Debra Thomas, Lennie and Glen Stuart, Millie Williams, Sgt. Schanel Goddard; numerous Relatives and Friends including: Ina and Nadia Stuart, Texas Sr, Denise, Malachi, Shirley, Abel, Henry, Lavern, Thomas, Brenda, Glenroy, and Patrice Cooper, Joann Stuart, George and Jessie Williams, Golden Thompson. Dr. Eric, Stephanie and Dr. Aaryanna Brown, Thelma Cooper, Benjamin Pinder, Collins Hield, Mateo Stuart, Shirley Blatch, Oswald Mather and Siblings, Pastor Elauee Gibson, Eva Bastian, Elder Hatman, Franklyn, Willis and Lester Stuart, Burnal Rolle, Rozana McKenzie, Georgina Jones, Rogenia Munroe, Linda and Nelson Albury of Miramar Florida, Lester and Charmaine Fernander & Family, Kevin Rolle, Tamishka Gordon, Jarrod Russell and the Staff at Bahamas Sanitary and Engineering, Marcos Almanzar Sr. & Jr, Dwight Bullard, Robert Russell, Archie White, Anthony Newbold, The Staff at Lucayan Nature Tours, Craig and Dwight Farrington, Godfrey Russell and Friends at Russell Aircondition, Darold Higgs, Barry Fynes and Craig Nicholls; special friend: Maxine Bain Ambrose; special thanks to: the Rand Memorial Hospital, Yager Funeral Home, Church of Christ, and First Baptist Church.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queen’s Highway on Friday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.