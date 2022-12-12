JetBlue adds NY to Bahamas flight; expands Northeast Alliance

Beginning next spring, JetBlue Airlines will add daily non-stop flights from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The new flight is part of the Northeast Alliance, a partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines, formed in 2020 to take advantage of each other’s networks and services. The Bahamas, along with 10 other destinations, is benefiting from an expansion of the alliance.

“The Northeast Alliance is bringing more of JetBlue’s low fares and great service to more customers,” Vice President of the Northeast Alliance at JetBlue Dave Fintzen said.

“As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new non-stop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.”

Already performing respectably this year with 4.7 million visitors for the year up to September, the tourism sector is expected to see an even greater rebound in 2023.

Just recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said forward bookings for the country for December, January and February next year are 16 percent ahead of 2019’s historic levels.

This is even before the addition of JetBlue flights, which won’t be available for bookings until January.

The Ministry of Tourism has been carrying out strategic missions to important gateways in the US and Canada that service The Bahamas, and is traveling the world to promote The Bahamas’ tourism product in a series of global sales and marketing missions, that began in August and will end in May 2023.