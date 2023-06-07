JetBlue announces direct flights from Los Angeles to Bahamas

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced yesterday that for the first time there will be direct flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), further connecting the destination to the West Coast of the United States and markets in Asia and the Pacific.

The flights come as a result of a partnership with the ministry and JetBlue airlines, which – beginning November 4 – will begin those nonstop flights weekly on Saturdays.

Calling it a major development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said this new route is one of many developments that have come out of increased tourism missions that have strengthened tourism and aviation.

““We met with JetBlue in New York late last year about the expansion of its routes to The Bahamas, and into to the West Coast in particular,” Cooper said in a press release.

“This is a valuable add for a huge market whose appetite for direct access to The Bahamas has gone unsatisfied.”

JetBlue already connects seven US markets to The Bahamas, including nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale, Boston and New York.

JetBlue’s Vice President of Network Planning and Partnerships David Jehn said the airline is equally excited about this first for service from the West Coast.

“Nassau is a very popular destination among our customers, and we are thrilled to launch the first nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Nassau, pioneering this unique service for an underserved market,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board and introducing the unique offerings of the island to our JetBlue customers.”