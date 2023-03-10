Jetting off to JITG: Nassau Guardian/Star Hits winner opts to pay it forward

Taking in all the action that is JITG will be many Bahamians who are flocking to the City of Miami Gardens for this weekend’s festival, courtesy of The Nassau Guardian and Star 106 Hits.

Walking away with this year’s grand prize – concert tickets for two nights, airfare on Bahamasair, accommodations at Hotel Dello, Dania Beach and car rental with GoGoFlorida was Jenny K. Ferguson, who said she was unable to travel but would make a friend happy by passing her package on to them.

And Amanda Curling is nothing if not persistent, having won JITG prizes for a third year. Curling said she deposited 51 entries into the box to try to stack it in her favor, and walked away with concert tickets to both nights and airfare on Bahamasair.

Unlike Ferguson, Curling was not planning to hand off her winning.

This year’s edition of the acclaimed JITG music festival features some of the biggest names in R&B, neo-soul, and reggae – Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Sean Paul, Jodeci, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Erykah Badu, Mike Phillips and a soulful Sunday with Chandler Moore, Kierra Sheard, and Pastor Mike Jr.

“I am excited to see Jill Scott, El DeBarge, Sean Paul, Keyshia Cole, and Charlie Wilson,” said Curling.

She previously won in 2019 and 2020, a show that was canceled due to COVID-19.

It’s a lineup that Tony Williams, Star 106 Hits programming director, described as “awesome”.

And The Nassau Guardian and Star 106 Hits partnered with Bahamasair, Hotel Dello and GoGoFlorida to give Bahamians the opportunity to once again take in this unique experience.

“Once again, we are thrilled for the opportunity to give Bahamians the opportunity to take in Jazz in the Gardens. I am sure that our winners will definitely enjoy the 16th annual JITG,” said Williams.

A number of supplementary winners have won concert tickets to the March 11-12 festival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Since 2009, The Nassau Guardian and Star 106 Hits have partnered with Jazz in the Gardens and Bahamasair and GoGoFlorida to send its readers and listeners to the most exciting festival in the Florida area.

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson, sales and marketing consultant, Bahamasair, said the airline was happy to once again partner with The Nassau Guardian, Star 106 Hits to provide airlift to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Bahamians wanting to take in the popular music festival.

Wilson was also excited for the new hotel partnership with the minimalist chic Hotel Dello, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Dania Beach, and introducing them to the Bahamian public.

“I went by, looked at the hotel, and it’s nice,” said Wilson. “The ambiance is nice.”

For Bahamians flying in for JITG, Wilson is hoping to resurrect the popular Bahamian night event hosted at the partner hotel and to which Bahamians flying in for the music festival were invited to attend.

Wilson sees the event as two-fold, bringing Bahamians together who travel to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for the music festival and introducing Bahamian culture to the market with Bahamian libations – think gin and coconut water – and light hors d’oeuvres.

Wilson, who has been a frequent JITG attendee, said he is looking forward to this year’s music festival.

“Any time you have Charlie Wilson in the lineup, you don’t have to say anything else. He’s a draw unto himself,” he said.

The electric 13-artist lineup of award-winning new and old school R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists is billed as a “sweeter-level” celebration of Black music and culture.

Parking lots open at 2 p.m., gates open at 3 p.m. and performances start at 4 p.m.

JITG will also host its Opening Night Party featuring Bo Weezy, DJ Tight, DJ Nasty, Whiskey Chick, Radio Jamez, and Lil Bear, on Friday, March 10 at Hard Rock Stadium from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Women’s Impact Luncheon, with Heather Lowery, president and CEO of Femme it Forward; Tiffany Willis, vice president, investor relations at Starbucks; Lakitsia Gaines, agent, State Farm; and Kierra Sheard (singer, songwriter) have been tapped for the inspirational experience designed to inspire women (and men) to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives. The Women’s Impact Luncheon is back by popular demand in honor of United States Women’s History Month, under the theme “Empowering Your Purpose”.

Guest speakers will deliver expertise on how to create a happy, healthy, spiritual and centered existence during the luncheon which will be held on Friday, March 10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.