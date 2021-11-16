Jibrilu: New CDC rating opens door for increased leisure bookings, MICE market return

The lowering of The Bahamas’ COVID-19 risk rating from four to three by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now means forward bookings could look even better for 2022, as meetings and incentive groups regain the confidence in this market, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Joy Jibrilu told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that the large hotels like Atlantis and Baha Mar can now begin to lock in groups for 2023 and 2024 in earnest.

Last week, both Jibrilu and Baha Mar President Graeme Davis lamented the CDC’s rating, contending that it was keeping the country’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and expos) market from returning alongside leisure travel.

On Friday, the country learned that the CDC reduced the level, prompting the Ministry of Tourism to issue a press release alerting the world to the change.

“This new rating comes on the heels of the IMEX conference that just concluded in Las Vegas this past weekend and that is really the largest trade show for groups, meetings and incentives,” said Jibrilu.

“We are in a really good place to capitalize on it. Yes we will promote that we are now level three, but even before we promote it, I think the world of meetings, groups, incentives, etc., they know the news before us because they are looking for destinations to travel to for such meetings and they have been very interested in The Bahamas.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a press statement that The Bahamas must now continue on this path, now that it has improved COVID-19 levels and vaccination numbers to the extent that the country warranted a revised rating from the CDC.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of our economy and we’re focused on ensuring that the protocols in place keep our visitors and residents safe,” said Cooper.

“This lowered advisory is proof that what we’re doing is working, but it does not mean we can waiver at this critical turning point. I have no doubt if we all continue to work together, we’ll see tremendous growth across our tourism sectors.”

The statement added, “The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation advises that we, the public, cannot let our guard down. The systems that have been put in place are working.

“Vigilance will be imperative as precautions will continue to remain in place to ensure that safety remains of the utmost importance for residents and visitors.”

Jibrilu said the lowered CDC rating opens up even more potential for The Bahamas to improve booking levels, that have been better than 2019 levels.