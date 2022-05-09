‘JJ’ scores 15 points in season opener for the Sun

Bahamian women’s professional basketball player Jonquel ‘JJ’ Jones got her 2022 campaign underway in the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) with 15 points and seven rebounds. However, her team, the Connecticut Sun, started off the season with a loss on the road as they fell to the New York Liberty, 81-79, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night.

Jones, the reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player, shot under 50 percent, finishing 6-for-17 from the floor – 35.3 percent. From three-point range, she went 2-for-7, shooting 28.6 percent. Jones played 32 minutes on the floor. She was great on the defensive end, coming away with two steals and two blocks.

The Sun was led by guard Alyssa Thomas, who sat the majority of last season with an injury. She had 25 points.

Leading the Liberty was Sabrina Ionescu with 25 points.

Jones, a Grand Bahama native, had her first basket of the season at the 9:10 mark of the opening quarter, scoring the first points of the game to give her team a 2-0 lead. She added four more points at the start of the game as she was instrumental in putting her team up 8-0 with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello had no choice but to call a timeout and talk things over with her team.

However, the lead got extended to 12-2 by the Sun with 4:46 left in the first quarter – their first double-digit lead of the game. That lead was cut down to four points at one point, before the Sun took a 19-12 at the end of the first period.

Jones said one of the things they worked on was playing faster this season.

“It’s definitely an intentional thing. It’s something that we’ve worked on, so it feels good to be able to be to do it and be successful in it. But on the other hand, we have to be able to get stops and finish possessions, so that we can be successful. When we’re playing that type of basketball, we’re getting stops, we’re running; we are really, really hard to beat.”

In the second quarter, the game tied at 30 with 2:15 left in the first half. The Sun fell apart for the rest of the half as the Liberty went on an 8-0 scoring run, taking a 38-30 lead at the half. The Liberty outscored the Sun, 26-11, in the second quarter.

The Sun responded in the third quarter, eventually taking a 55-54 lead with a minute and a half left in the third quarter. In the end, the Sun went into the fourth quarter with a slim 59-58 lead.

With the game tied at 61 with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter, the Sun went on a 5-0 run to go up 66-61. The resilient Liberty bounced back, taking a 76-73 lead with 2:31 left in the game. The Sun were down 78-76 with just over a minute left in the game. They got cold and kept missing until Jones hit a huge three-point shot with 3.3 seconds left in the game. The Liberty led 81-79 at that point, and it turned out to be too little too late for the Sun.

Playing faster has its pros and cons with one of those cons being more turnovers as the Sun finished with 15 of them. However, they did have 24 fastbreak points.

The Sun had 10 active players available as DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams missed action.

Jones and the Sun will look to improve from this game when they head home at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their season home opener on Saturday, May 14. They will welcome the Los Angeles Sparks on that day. That game starts at 7 p.m.