‘JJ’, Sun stave off elimination

Bahamian Jonquel “JJ” Jones and the Connecticut Sun dominated the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in game three last night to force a game four. The Aces still lead 2-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals series as the Sun avoided the sweep.

Clad in their blue kit in front their home crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the Sun used a 19-0 run to end the game. That came on the heels of a historical first quarter to set the tone of the game. It was the second time in franchise history that the Sun scored in triple-digits in a playoff game.

Jones was able to reach the 20-point plateau for the first time in this series, as she finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four points in 25 minutes. She also had one steal.

During the game, the Sun led by as much as 23 points, but the Aces cut that lead down to eight points heading into the fourth quarter. That was when the Sun fed off their home crowd, something that Jones spoke about heading into game three. The Sun went on to win that quarter 28-7, which was reminiscent of game five of their semifinal series against the Chicago Sky.

Jones battled fouled trouble as she picked up three fouls in the first half, but was able to score seven points in 13 minutes in that first half. After the Aces used an 8-0 run to end the second quarter with the Sun leading 53-42, the 6’6” center came alive and scored 11 points in the third quarter to hold off any plan of an Aces run, as she picked up her fourth foul of the game.

Earlier in the day, Jones was named to the 2022 All-WNBA Second Team. Also named to that same team was Jones’ teammate Alyssa Thomas. Speaking of Thomas, the forward set league history as she became the first player to finish a WNBA Finals game with a triple double, when she finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes.

Jones and Thomas had a lot of help in this game, as the Sun had four other players scoring in double digits. One of the key players in the game for the Sun was DeWanna Bonner. She had five combined points in the first two games of the series. She came alive in this game and finished with 18 points and was excellent for the Sun on the defensive side of the ball, especially on Aces’ Chelsea Gray, who only finished with 11 points.

The first quarter was historic because the Sun shot a sizzling 82.4 percent from the field, which is a postseason record. They also scored 34 points in that quarter, which was a finals record for the most points scored in a quarter in WNBA Finals history. It was also the most points the Aces allowed in a quarter this postseason. The Sun shared the rock and had 19 assists in the first half – which is a finals record. Those 19 assists came from 21 made shots from the field.

The Sun scored a WNBA Finals record 64 points in the paint. After shooting under 50 percent from the field in the first two games, the Sun shot 55.8 percent from the field. The Sun had a total of 32 assists on 43 made field goals to show off their unselfish play.

On the rebounding front, the Sun finished with 38 rebounds compared to the Aces, who had 24 rebounds. The Sun was active on the offensive side of the ball, as they finished with 10 offensive boards.

Game four is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. at the same arena. The game will air on ESPN. Once again the Sun will look to stave off elimination as they take it one game at a time.