‘JJ’ to run it back with the Sun; reportedly signs for $200,000-plus

Signed, sealed and now it’s time for Jonquel ‘JJ’ Jones to deliver a championship to the Connecticut Sun after she signed the core qualifying offer extended by Sun’s General Manger and Head Coach Curt Miller.

The Sun made the announcement in a dramatic fashion, on Twitter, yesterday morning – the first day that new contracts could become official. They tweeted: “The Mother of Dragons is coming … home”, along with an image of Jones on the ‘Iron Throne’ – a reference to the popular HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’.

The details of the contract were not released per team policy, but it is reported that Jones’ deal is for two years at $205,000 in 2022 and $211,150 in 2023.

The reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) has her eyes set on a championship.

“I am so happy to be back in Connecticut,” said Jones. “This organization has believed in me since day one and I definitely feel like we have unfinished business. The fans want it, the front office wants it, and the players want it, so now we just have to go out and get it done – bring a ‘ship back to Mohegan Sun.”

The Sun, who finished with the best record in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) last season, play their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Sun’s 2022 regular season tips off with a Commissioner’s Cup game against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday May 7.

After receiving the draft rights from the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sun drafted the Grand Bahama native sixth overall in 2016. The Sun is the only team she has played for in her short but successful career. Miller is the only coach she has played under in the WNBA and he said he was happy to have the cornerstone of his team back as they look to build on last season’s playoff run.

“We are ecstatic about JJ’s decision to return and continue her career in Connecticut,” said Miller. “She is one of the most versatile and talented players in the world. She has a burning desire to improve, and we look forward to building upon the momentum of her MVP season. JJ is an unselfish superstar and is driven to help bring a championship to Connecticut. This is a great day for the Sun.”

Also happy to have her back was team captain Jasmine Thomas.

“Jonquel is the best player in the world so, of course, I’m happy she’s back with the Sun! She’s the core of our organization, and she’s an incredible teammate and person. JJ’s passion is contagious, along with her competitiveness and work ethic. I have no doubt she will lead us to a championship,” Thomas said.

Apart from receiving 48 of the 49 first-place votes and 487 points to secure her first MVP Award last season, Jones was an All-WNBA First Team member and made her third all-star appearance that included her almost winning the WNBA MTN DEW Three-Point Contest during the all-star activities.

Winning the MVP honor last season along with the 2017 WNBA Most Improved Player and 2018 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year awards, made her the first player in WNBA history to win all three major awards.

Jones averaged a double-double at 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game last season. She was fourth in the league in scoring and led the league in rebounding for the third time in her career. Jones also averaged 2.8 assists per game and was top 10 in the league in blocks at 1.3 per game. She added 1.3 steals per game and secured 18 double-doubles in 27 games played.

For her consistent efforts throughout the season, the Sun player was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May, August and September. In addition to the three player of the month awards, the former George Washington University standout also carted off four Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards.

Jones’ impact on the Sun’s franchise has been invaluable. In all-time Connecticut Sun history, Jones is second in blocks (232), second in double-doubles (57), third in blocks per game (1.42), second in rebounds per game (8.28) and defensive rebounds per game (5.61), and tied for second in offensive rebounds per game (2.67). She is also fourth in offensive rebounds (435), points per game (13.344) and fifth in defensive rebounds (915) and total rebounds (1,350).

On Tuesday, Jones was in Salamanca, Spain, helping her offseason team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, dispose of Perfumerias Avenida, 93-67, at the Pabellón de Würzburg. She was unstoppable as she finished the game with game-highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double in 31 minutes of play.

The win keeps the UMMC Ekaterinburg Foxes unblemished in EuroLeague Women’s play with a 13-0 win/loss record in Group A. They are the only unbeaten team in the competition and have already qualified for the quarterfinals. They are looking to close out group play with a perfect record when they host MBA Moscow on Wednesday February 23.

The forward’s re-signing was a focal point for the Sun as they look to improve on their 26-6 win/loss record from last season and win a WNBA title.