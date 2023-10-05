Funeral service for Joan Alice Cartwright, 61 yrs., a resident of Bay Lilly Grove, Sea Breeze & formerly of Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, will be held at Grace Community Church, 21 Palmetto Village, on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Officiating will be Senior Pastor Lyall Bethel, assisted by Pastor Stuart Kelly, Pastor Carlyle Peart & Elder Cyril Peet. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is Predeceased by: Parents: Nathaniel “Shunna ” and Alice Cartwright

Sisters: Sharon and Myrtis Cartwright

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her

Son: Brent Cartwright

Daughter: Ashley Cartwright

Grandchildren: Angelo Griffin Jr., Destiny Todd, Ja’Quan Bain Sisters: Gloria Ritchie, Deborah Cartwright, Claudette Seymour Brother: Mark Cartwright Sister in Law: Deon Cartwright Brother in Law: Arthur Seymour

Uncles: Michael Cartwright, Thomas Treco, Oswald Cartwright, Thalburgh Cartwright (TC)

Aunts: Katherine Treco, Verona Cartwright, Eva Cartwright, Beryl Cartwright, Alma Cartwright, Rosie Cartwright

Nieces: Tanya Ritchie, Sabrina Thurston (Alvin Thurston), Daneen Collie ( Gregory Collie), Danell Dean (Heston Dean) Desiree Cartwright (Deon Stubbs), Letitia Cartwright, Victoria Cargill, Janae Blake Justin Blake)

Savannah Seymour

Nephews: Juan “Tony” Ritchie (Gia Ritchie), Darrin Ritchie ( Kimberley Ritchie), Dexter Cartwright, Omar Smith, Devon Cartwright (Tonya Cartwright) Miguel Cartwright, Cameron Cartwright, Aaron Seymour Grand nieces: Amanda Collie, Ambri Collie, Aaliah Thurston, Juanicia Ritchie, Deborah Dean, Daneel Dean, Dinah Dean, Alyssa Coakley, Saray Cartwright, Savannah Ritchie, Gabrielle Ritchie, Danielle Ritchie, Sharon Smith Grand Nephews: Alvin Thurston Jr, Juan Ritchie Jr ( Deceased), Gregory Collie Jr, Andre Collie, Dexter Cartwright, Daniel Stubbs, Daniel Dean, Akeem Coakley, Omar Smith Jr

Cousins other relatives and friends: Oswald Cartwright and family, Rosie Cartwright, Mario and Polo Cartwright, Bonnie Cartwright, Marilyn, Joseph ( Junior), Randolph, Glen, Michael Wells, Sharon, Miriam ( Minnie), Godfrey, George, Coolidge, Victor, Trevor, Terrance, Elias, Carlos (Steve). Chester, John Junior), Camille, Michael, Wayde, Jennifer Knowles, Sandra, Shayne, Dwayne and Grace Ann Treco, Enid Brice, Amerol (Ama) Ritchie, Alvira ( Betty) Turnquest, Ardina Pinder, Ingrid Bethel, Cassandra (Winnie) Thompson, Cassandra (Ann) Fox, Karen Burrows, Katherine (Deonne) Kelly, Shann Lowe, Charmaine Dean. Livingston Bain and family, Rudolph Smith and family, Quintin and Genovia Wallace, Antoniece Williams, Honorable Leslia Brice MP for sea breeze, Little Hyde Park Family, Colebrooke Family, Deadman’s Cay Long Island family, Florence Coleby and family, Kevin Ferguson, Staff of PMH Female Medical II, Management and staff of D’Albenas Agency Limited A host of other relatives too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time.