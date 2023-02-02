Funeral Service for the Late Former Principal Joan Carol Loraine Moss-Gray aged 64, of Coral Lakes, Coral Harbour, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 10th February 2023 at Bible Truth Ministries, Martin Close. Officiating will be Pastor Ellison Greenslade assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.

Joan will be remembered by her Three sons: Kristopher (Lashan) Gray, Jake, and Justin (Crystal) Gray; One daughter: Fallon Gray; Mother: Carolyn Eleanor Delaney Moss; Two Sisters: Holly (Trevor) Ferguson, Joy Swain and Adopted sisters: Deidre Smith and Bricemae Gibson; One Brother: Mark Moss; Granddaughters: Jordan, Jada, Aaliyah & Aurelia Gray, McQinzi White; Grandsons: Kristopher & Xavier Gray, Jafari Miller; Nieces: Shakara Been, Alexis Seymour, Thea Ferguson, Deneille Carey, Linique (Simon) Gibson, Markaria Moss; Nephews: Jerad Holmes, Kenico Musgrove, Trevor (Kaneik) Ferguson, Derek Carey, Edley Jr., Jaden & Kenaz Swain, DeMarcko & Dezario Moss; Grand Nieces: Antinia Capron, Danae Woodside, Analeigha Seymour, Ella & Ava Ferguson, and Kamari Moss; Grand Nephews: Antonio Capron Jr., Carmelo Rahming, Trey Mackey, Derek Carey; Great Aunts: Ramona Delaney; Aunts: Janet, Annmarie, Erma, Linda, MargeAnn, Tiffany, Yulinda Delaney, Barbara, Evangeline, Dianne, Melonie & Peggy Johnson; Uncles: Joseph, Anthony, Van, Clinton, Leo, Kendrick, Terrance Delaney, Bradley & Ansel Johnson; Other relatives & friends: Kevin Musgrove, Sergio Candela-Perez, Brucita Rahming, Bernard Evans, Yontalay Bowe, Bonnilyn (Andy) Adderley, Anton Taylor, Dorinda Moss, Desiree Deveaux, Theresa Lowe, Valderine, Alexander, Joshua, Shandine, Oleta, Citrel, Rhoda & Patrick Gray, Jacintha Smith & Family, Lorene Johnson, Rosalie Stubbs & Family, Dolly Ferguson, Willimae Toote & Family; William Delancey & Family, The Dean Family, The Bowe Family, Nelson & Lydia Armaly, Diana Miller, Althea Grant, Judy Capron, Alto Thompson & Family; Coworkers: David McKinney, Cherry Martin, Lorenz Burrows, Kevin Edgecombe, Geta Williams, Clare Adderley, Dr. Virginie Romer, Dr. Marcellus Taylor; Management and Staff at Ministry of Education, and C.C. Sweeting Alumni Association; Church & Community: Reverend Stephen & Dotlene Edgecombe, Reverend Livingston & Sandy Edwards, Elder Basil & Gretal Collie, Elder Rustin & Dora Swain, Rosemae Bain, Mary Godet & Family, Paul & Betty Griffith, Sue Mackey, Dorethea Murphy, Ella Peterson, Woman of Excellence, Ashley Collie & congregation Carmichael Community Bible Church, The Sunderji Family, The Hamilton Family, McCalla, Tucker Family, Miller’s Height, Coral Lakes Community, Dr. Margo Munroe and team, Dr. Theodore Thurston, medical and nursing team at Doctors Hospital and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 9th February, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 10th February from 10:00 a.m. until service time.