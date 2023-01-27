Joan Carol Loraine Moss Gray aged 64 of Coral Lakes, Coral Harbour, died on Tuesday, 17th January, 2023.

She is survived by her Mother: Carolyn Eleanor Moss; Daughters: Fallon Alexis Jonique Gray; Sons: Kristopher Alexander Levingstone Gray, Jake Alexon Darius Gray, and Justin Alexi Wellington Gray; Daughters-in-law: Lashan and Crystal Gray; Grandchildren: Jordan Gray, Jafari Miller, Kristopher Gray, Xavier, Jada, Aaliyah, and Aurelia Gray, and McQinzi White; Sisters: Holly Verthia Margarita Ferguson, Joy Mary Swain, and Bricemae Gibson; Brother: Mark Anthony Moss; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.