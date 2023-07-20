Funeral Service for the late Joan Eloise Marshall-Coerbell, aged 84 of Centre Drive, Miller’s Heights, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday 25th July, 2023 at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Stapleton Gardens. Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. DeAngelo Bowe. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish Joan’s memory are her Husband: Nello O. Coerbell; Sisters: Ruth Robinson, Delores Andrews, Yvonne Benjamin, Irma Lee Larrow, Beverly Marshall; Brother: Stanly Marshall; Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law: Jackie Marshall, Virginia Marshall, Kingsley Robinson, Charles Larrow, Allan Coerbell and Cuthbert Coerbell; Nieces, Nephews and their families: Keith (Michelle) Robinson, Kevin (Pauline) Robinson, Marc (Dr. Yasmin) Robinson, Tiana (Terrill) George, Kendolyn Sands, Kenrick (Dr. Shandy) Andrews, Kim (Pastor Kevin) Grant, Rodwell (Natasha) Andrews, Julie (Ian) Fernander, Nakia Andrews, Stacey Benjamin, Kelley (Charles) Bonimy, Michael (Kimberley) Larrow, Lakeisha (Kevin) Wilmott, Katriena Marshall, Dari (Yvette) Marshall, Joyann (Will) Frith, Patricia Francis, Debbie Dames, Stephen Francis, Kenrah (Cecil) Newry; Cousins and their families: Alice (Mervin) Burrows, Florence Christie, The Hudson Family (Patsy), The Turnquest Family (Tonie, Michelle and Tommy), The Sweeting Family (Winston & Cheryl), The Saunders Family (Valencia, Jane & Cyril), The Isaacs Family (Cherry, Debbie, Van, Eunice, Antoinette & James), The Brown Family (Don, Rosita, Nedda, Marva and Randy Burrows, Lauren, Roger & Gwen), The Clarke Family (Sandra & Mackey); Soul Sisters: Pauline Dean & Deanna Fitzgerald; Physicians: Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Dr. Gertrude Holder, and Dr. Leslia Bowe; Housekeeper: Christianne Falestin; Caretakers: Clarita Strachan & Michelle Mortimer; and her many relatives and friends including: Sir Orville Turnquest, Ian (Portia) Coerbell & Family, Marcian, Maria & Ruth Pennerman, Sybal Hanna, Mrs. Dianna Culmer, Patricia Carey & Family, Gusta Wallace & Family, Patrice Webb, Judity Theophilus, Lystra Bootle-Mendozo, Flora Simpson, Ray & Maria Culmer, Constace Conliffe, Stephanie Verance, Vienna Johnson, Brenda Archer & Family, Francis & Rodney Williams, Sylvester & Angela George, Shirley Cooper, Joyce Bain, Hynah Major, Janet & Pete Rolle, Delcita Austin, Mary Walker, Dr. Catherine Conliffe, Fr. John Kabiga, Fr. DeAngelo Bowe, Godfrey Burnside, Family of the Parish of The Most Holy Trinity Anglican Church and the Soup Kitchen.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Monday 24th July, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday 25th July, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.