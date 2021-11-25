Memorial Service for the late Joan Lauriette Carey, aged 68 years, of Palmetto Crest, Marathon Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at Golden Gates Native Baptist Church, Lobster Ave., Golden Gates. Officiating will be Rev. Alonzo Hinsey Jr. assisted by Rev. Dr. Alonzo A. Hinsey Sr. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Precious and cherished memories will forever be held by Son: Clifton “Percy” Carey; Daughter-in-law: Tanya Carey; Grandchildren: Christian and Taylor Carey; Siblings: Rev. Jessie Louise Hinsey & Rev. Dr. Alonzo A. Hinsey, Sr., Rev. Donald Kevin & Nurse Pamela Carey; Brian Deon Carey & Magen Smith; Sister-in-Law: Edith Carey; Aunts: Ethel Knowles & Lady Clara Smith, (His Excellency, The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith); Nieces & Nephews: Rev. Alonzo, Jr. & Monique Hinsey, Dr. Dorrien & Janice Hinsey (Ohio), Dr. Simeon & Stephanie Hinsey (Arkansas), Lauriette & Reginald Lyle Grant (England); Mario Sr. & Catherine Neilly, Rachael Delrina Neilly, Kimberly Brathwaite, Jenna Neilly, Shandia Saunders; Philippa Carey; Arthur Carey, Jr, Arthurnique Carey; Brian Jr. & Branden Carey; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Aalaiyah & Anaiyah, Alex & Dyson, Samuel & Seth Hinsey; Reginald Cahled & Lucas Grant; Antonia Dupuch, Celina Johnson, Veronica Mackey, & Kamari Darling, Mario Neilly Jr., & Ka’Ja Barry; Janaya Rahming & Roberto Martin & Azaiah Morley; Cousins: William Knowles, Wren Knowles, Evelyn & Robert Deal, Clara & Ivan McPhee, Lolita & Alvy Penn, Loretta & Kermit Mackey, Jerina & Alvin Albury, Jenetta & Wayde Butler, Cleveland & Sharon Knowles, William & Betty Knowles, Anderson, Freddy, Talmege & Violet Knowles, Rolyston & May Knowles, Paul & Mary Knowles, Glen Knowles & Family, Family of Rev. Arthur Knowles. Freeport, Alicia & Brent Fernander; David & Kelly Knowles, Elder Howard & Ruth Knowles; Donald, Jr. & Charles Knowles, Clarissa & Christopher Hanna, William Fox, Clarissa & Wayde Seymour, Beth Fox-Carey, Lillian Russell, Ricardo Russell, Clayton & Charlene Smith, Alvin &. Rochelle Smith, Cornelia Smith, Jean Thompson, Charles & Wanda Morris, Albertha Edgecombe, Charles & Abigail Carey, William & Alberta Carey; Other Relatives & Friends: Edith, Rev. Hilda Allen, Albert Carey, Ellen Wilkinson, Ret. Commander Leon & Helen Smith & Family, Florence Carey, Margaret Foskin, Lueanne Ingraham, Bernice Fernander, Linda Johnson, The Nixons, Father & Mrs. Richard Woods, Angie Thomas, Meagan Davis, The Rolle Family, Cynthia Munroe, Elizabeth Grant, Floyd & Ginger Swain, Hadassah Swain, Chuma & Honora Ogbonna, Martha McPhee and family, Luther Cleare, Don Knowles, Desmond Hall, DeAndra Pinder, the Culmersville Community Special Friends of GGNBC, Friends of Abundant Life Church, The Knowles, Carey, McCartney, Morris Families: (Nassau & Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera); The Hinsey Families, Palmetto Crest, Marathon Estate Residents; Culmersville Community; Executives & Members of St. John Native Baptist Society, Executive Team and members of Golden Gates Native Baptist Church; Godchildren: Monalisa Lynette Wemyss, Jenna Neilly, Tameka Smith;

Special Thanks to: Dr. Greg Carey & Staff, Drs. & Nurses of PMH, The R.M. Bailey School Family, Shantel Brown, & Robert J. Morley.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Friday November 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.