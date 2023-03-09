Death Notice

Death Notice for Joan Mae Butler, 63 Of Bellot Road, Nassau Bahamas, died at her residence on Sunday March 5th, 2023.

She is predeceased by Daughter: Icha Butler She is survived by her Sons: Jamie Butler, Nathan Butler, Tomeco Butler, Prescott Butler and Terrell Butler Daughters: Tabitha Butler and Trodicea Butler, Sisters: Elizabeth Mackey, Bettymae Hall, Maxine Miller, Sheila Miller, Brothers: Cloyd Miller, Phillip Miller and Dave Sands and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.