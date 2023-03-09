Obituaries
Joan Mae Butler
Death Notice
Death Notice for Joan Mae Butler, 63 Of Bellot Road, Nassau Bahamas, died at her residence on Sunday March 5th, 2023.
She is predeceased by Daughter: Icha Butler She is survived by her Sons: Jamie Butler, Nathan Butler, Tomeco Butler, Prescott Butler and Terrell Butler Daughters: Tabitha Butler and Trodicea Butler, Sisters: Elizabeth Mackey, Bettymae Hall, Maxine Miller, Sheila Miller, Brothers: Cloyd Miller, Phillip Miller and Dave Sands and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.