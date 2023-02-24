Funeral service for the late John “Alex” Winston Fritzgerald Marshall age 57 years of #2 Rose Lane off Mackey Street and formerly of Exuma will be held at The Historic St. Andrew’s Anglican Church George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas, on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Chitan Thompson assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in St. Andrew’s Church Cemetery George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish beautiful, precious, and lasting memories of John are: his: mother Shirley Marshall; siblings: Juanita McKenzie, Patricia Munroe, Delglicia Smith, Sandra Marshall & Dr. Livingston Marshall; Brother -in-law: Pastor. Kendal McKenzie; Nieces & nephews: Octavia (Kenn) Ferguson, Omar & Oran Munroe, Ayana Smith, Nadia Moss, Nameka Forbes, Ivana Marshall, Lauren Marshall-Johnson, James Marshall, Terelle (Renata) Johnson, Tristan & Levon Adderley; Grandnieces & nephews: Voushaun Bullard, Rohajae & Nalquez Pinder, Tyrion, Tyrell & Terez Johnson, Anaiya Smith Aaliyah Rolle, & Ti’Nyla Adderley; Aunts &Uncles: Irene (Milton) Strachan, Joycelyn Marshall, Ethlee Lockhart, Sylvia Sands, Bernadette Johnson; Cousins: Dwaine, Kenvin & Brent Strachan, Natasha Strachan, Julian & Brian Marshall, Bernadette Weech, Keva Campbell, Camille Moss, Philippa Marshall, Marilyn Farquharson, Darron & Darrel Marshall, Keith Lockhart, Renea & Rochelle Rahming, Paulette Lockhart, Delores Johnson, Dexter & Demetrius Sands, Monique Sands, Natasha Saunders, Michelle Miller, Anthony & Kennard Johnson, Regina Marshall, Christine Dean, Sabrina Fowler, Sonia Sands, Sylvia Butler, Beverly (Ken) McPhee, Charlene Cambridge, Sophia Smith, June Rolle; Other relatives & friends: Administration & staff of Ministry of Education -Exuma District, L. W. Young Junior High School & Erin Gilmour School for the Blind, Lawrence Farrington & family, John Musgrove & family, Etoy Bethel & family, Anthony Moss Sr. & family, Annie Mae Gelin, Dora Smith, Karen Dorsett-Roberts, Julian Romer, Preston Gray, Reynard McPhee Jr. Keith Thompson & family, L.B Curtis, Dereck Beneby, Jackie Taylor-Smith, Cedric Smith, The St. Andrews Anglican Church family, The staff at PMH Dialysis Unit, & the entire community of George Town.

The family wishes to apologize to anyone whose name has been inadvertently overlooked. Please forgive us, it was by no means intentional and we do appreciate you.Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday at The Historic St. Andrew's Anglican Church George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas from 12noon until service time.