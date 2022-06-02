Celebration of A Gem Service

For

John Cornelius Kofi Sosu Age 71 Years of #9 Alexander Street, Palmdale and formerly of Accra, Ghana West Africa, will be held on Saturday, June 04, 2022 at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Shirley Park Avenue and East Shirley Street. Fr. Anslem Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Accra, Ghana West Africa.

The Radiance of this “Turquoise of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

Wife: Florence Efua Ayaovie-Sosu;

One Son: Prosper Sosu;

One Daughter: Gertrude Sosu (USA);

Grandson: Gabriel Sosu;

Granddaughters: Anna and Emma Quashie;

Mother: Gladys Eyi Sosu;

Brothers: Evan and Atsu Sosu;

Sisters: Jean, Francisca, Aku, Rejoice and Helen Sosu;

Nephew: Dodzi Sosu;

Son-in-law: Emmanuel Quashie (USA);

Daughter-in-law: Patience Sosu;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Professor Francis Tetteh Koku Sefe, (Botswana) Masha Cates (adopted sister), Agnes and Anthanatious Gilbert, Lydia Ferguson (President-GHABA) and Arnold Ferguson, Mike Wisseh (President-ABA) and Adalee Wisseh. Members of African Bahamian Association and Ghanian Bahamian Association. Students, Faculty and staff of Jordan Prince William, Students, Faculty and Staff of Aquinas College, Students, Faculty and Staff of Mount Carmel, Sacred Heart Choir, may friends too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks To: The Director and Staff of Emerald Memorial Mortuary.

Public Visitation will be in the “Turquoise Suite” Emerald Memorial Mortuary, Wulff Road and Pinedale Street in the (Rock of Ages complex) on Friday, June 03, 2022 from 1pm to 5pm and at Sacred Heart Church, Shirley Park Avenue and East Shirley Street, on Saturday, June 04, 2022 from 10 a.m. to service time.