John Cornelius Kofi Sosu￼￼
Death Notice of A Gem
John Cornelius Kofi Sosu Age: 71 Years of #9 Alexander Street, Palmdale and formerly of Accra, Ghana West Africa, taught his final class on Monday, May 09, 2022.
John is preceded in death by his:
Father: Gabriel Kpevi Sosu;
The Radiance of this “Turquoise of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:
Wife: Florence Efua Ayaovie-Sosu;
One Son: Prosper Sosu;
One Daughter: Gertrude Sosu;
Mother: Gladys Eyi Sosu;
Nephews: Dodzi Sosu, ;
Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Agnes Gilbert and Lydia Ferguson.
Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.
