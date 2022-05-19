Death Notice of A Gem

John Cornelius Kofi Sosu Age: 71 Years of #9 Alexander Street, Palmdale and formerly of Accra, Ghana West Africa, taught his final class on Monday, May 09, 2022.

John is preceded in death by his:

Father: Gabriel Kpevi Sosu;

The Radiance of this “Turquoise of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

Wife: Florence Efua Ayaovie-Sosu;

One Son: Prosper Sosu;

One Daughter: Gertrude Sosu;

Mother: Gladys Eyi Sosu;

Nephews: Dodzi Sosu, ;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Agnes Gilbert and Lydia Ferguson.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

Check our website for updates.